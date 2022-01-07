The volunteers received a call warning them of a mother dog and her 6 newborn puppies and went to rescue them

What we are telling you today is the story of a bailout carried out by the rescuers of an association. They knew of one mom dog who had given birth on the street and immediately intervened to help her and to help her newborn babies. Seeing their transformation today is a heart-warming scene for anyone.

There street life it’s hard for anyone. Stray puppies have to fight against cold, heat, lack of food or water and dirt every day.

Most of the time these innocent souls end up living on the street because their former owners have decided to turn their backs on them forever and abandon them. So the wounds are not only external, but also internal: those of the soul.

Some passersby, one day, they noticed this little dog who was standing motionless on the side of the road, weak, dirty and hungry. There were also six newborn puppies next to her. So those people immediately contacted the volunteers of a local association.

That dog mom had gave birth to her little children On the road. She had to give them milk, but she hadn’t eaten for who knows how long, so she didn’t have enough milk.

This has made that 2 of the cubs did not survive and, moreover, the other 4 were also dying.

Thankfully the volunteers are arrived just in time.

The new life of the mother dog and her puppies

The approach with the dog was not at all easy for the volunteers. She, despite being extremely weak, it was too much distrustful towards humans. So the rescuers had to work hard to get her and her children closer.

In the end, however, there are succeeded and they took everyone to the shelter.

It took some weeks. Long days in which pampering, hot baths and continuous attention have never been lacking. Proper nutrition did the rest.

Now all the little dogs are in good health and mom dog is slowly letting go of relationships with her rescuers. She realized that not all the world is bad and that there are also good people who want to help her and her puppies.