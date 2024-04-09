Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' finally saw the light and all the fans of the historic series sat in front of the screens and tuned in America TV to witness the grand premiere. And, as it could not be otherwise, the first chapter of the new installment was based on the tragedy of the Montalbán family, after Alessia found herself between life and death after the attack she suffered from Benjamín.

However, the fact that did not go unnoticed by the followers of 'AFHS' was the reference made to the famous Rolex case, in which the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, is involved and which caused it to be harshly questioned. But how was the nod to this controversy? Here we tell you everything.

How was the reference in 'At the bottom there is room' to Dina Boluarte's Rolex case?

As we mentioned before, the first chapter of 'At the bottom there is room 2024' focused on Alessia and her fight to survive; However, the one who was also affected by this fact was her father, Diego Montalbanwho not only had to suffer for her daughter's life, but also for not being able to afford her care at the clinic.

It should be noted that the popular 'Ratatouille' is currently out of work, which explains why his cards were not accepted to pay the bill of 10,000 soles. However, after asking for help from 'Koky', whose cards were also rejected, and when his hopes seemed lost, Ronald Cross appeared to save the chef and pay off his debt.

After that, Diego had no choice but to throw his card in the trash, and then say: “Now I'm going to have to sell my Rolexes”as an option to obtain money and pay off the lawyer's loan.

This reference caused the networks to be filled with various comments from fans, who could not believe the wink that was made to the popular Rolex casewhich is a trend in Peru in recent weeks when involving the president Dina Boluarte and what motivated the Congress of the Republic to formalize vacancy motions against him, which were rejected.

Did Alessia die in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

Chapter 1 of 'At the bottom there is room', season 11, began with all the characters desperate to go to a clinic as soon as possible so that they can attend to Alessiawho was conscious at first, but who, as the minutes passed, faded until he fainted.

It was there that Diego made the decision to carry his daughter in his arms and take her to the medical center himself, where she was immediately admitted. The Gonzales also arrived at the scene, who could not believe what had happened and tried to convince the chef to pray for Alessia's health.

But uncertainty took hold of all the fans of the series when, minutes after finishing the chapter, the vital signs of Alessia They stopped, generating total desperation 'Jimmy'who was at that moment with his beloved, and who began to scream for help.