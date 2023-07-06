Like every year, the soccer video game is one of the most anticipated in the world, but this time the well-known (and beloved) FIFA will change its name, due to different legal and commercial situations, to be called EA Sports FC from now on. .
As usual, one of the most anticipated aspects of video games is the cover of it and who will be on it. Generally, whoever appears has special details within the game such as a special scan or even their hitting and running techniques. In recent editions, the protagonist of it was the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé who was a player who made a difference in the video game. On this occasion, the North American company has decided to give way to another world soccer figure and who will be the cover of the new release will be Erling Haaland from Manchester City.
The Norwegian has had a historic season with the English team where he has been a key and vital part of the conquest of the treble since they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, the latter for the first time in the history of the sky-blue team. The 22-year-old joined Manchester City for €60 million from Borussia Dortmund and in his first season he did not disappoint at all on an individual level as he had these stats:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
53
|
4,131′
|
52
|
9
|
3
Now, Haaland, who is destined to be one of the best players of the next decade in world football, will have the opportunity to achieve very high levels of popularity by being the face of a video game that is expected to be completely renewed for this season. new edition.
When is EA FC 24 expected to come out?
This new video game is expected to come out on September 29 in both the Standard and Ultimate editions, but the latter is available from the 22nd of the same month if you pay for early access.
