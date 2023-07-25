The campaign was accompanied by the publication of videos and testimonies of PUFA addicts to highlight the harmful effects of this drug on the physical and psychological health of those addicted to it.

The security authorities are constantly launching security campaigns in order to arrest anyone who proves his involvement in promoting this drug and other psychotropic substances, which are widespread, especially among young people and adolescents.

What is PUFA?

• The drug “buffa” or “cocaine of the poor” as some call it, is the residue of cocaine drug that is cooked on low heat with chemicals, including ammonia, until it turns into a substance similar to crystal crystals.

• It is consumed by inhaling or smoking.

• The price of one gram of it is about $ 5.

Warnings of the danger of “Pova”

Under the hashtag “We are all for the fight against PUFA”, the testimonies and comments of the participants spread on social networking sites about the dangers posed by the drug “PUFA” on the health and safety of users and its repercussions on their surroundings.

And one of the tweeters, Anas, wrote on Twitter: “Teenagers are easy prey for this deadly poison. PUFA or any other drug is destructive for you and your family. It begins with the illusion of euphoria, then you find yourself vulnerable to all diseases, and addicted from the first consumption.”

For his part, Badr tweeted, saying: “The drug PUFA is one of the fastest drugs that affects the nervous system, and it is no longer possible to limit it or stop its advance on young people, despite the measures taken by the security authorities to combat and combat drugs.”

As for Munir Nafeh, he wrote on “Facebook” that “the PUFA is a drug that sounds the alarm and began to spread, expand and penetrate into society. Everyone must confront this deadly virus because it will harm everyone and will have countless consequences.”

Intensifying awareness campaigns

Within the framework of the digital campaign that seeks to combat the spread of the drug “PUFA”, calls were directed to civil actors in order to engage in awareness campaigns among youth and families to raise awareness of the devastating effects of this type of drug.

Al-Hussein Al-Baghdadi, head of the National Society for Combating Smoking and Drugs, believes that the cheap price of PUFA, which amounts to 50 dirhams per kilogram (about $5), is among the factors contributing to its spread and increased demand for it.

Regarding the danger of this drug and how to confront it, Al-Baghdadi told Sky News Arabia:

• Expansion of the circle of users of this type of drug to include different age groups and both sexes.

• It is popular in large and small cities as well as in rural areas.

• Awareness campaigns have a pivotal role to raise awareness of the dangers of PUFA.

• Reducing the spread of this drug requires concerted efforts among the various stakeholders, whether they are civil actors, authorities or others, with the aim of drying up the sources of this drug.

• It is necessary to tighten the penalties for those involved in promoting these types of destructive drugs, which pose a threat to the safety and health of young people.

The ease of addiction and the difficulty of treatment

Educational and psychological specialists warn of the danger of PUFA, which can easily fall into the trap of addiction, and affects the central nervous system, which may push the abuser to harm himself or others.

Amina al-Hassani, a specialist and consultant in the educational field, pointed out that the danger of this drug lies in the speed of transition from one stage to another in the use, as the person quickly moves from the desire for entertainment and euphoria to the stage of need, which rapidly exacerbates to reach the stage of addiction.

According to Al-Hassani’s statement to “Sky News Arabia”:

• The PUFA may lead the addict into a spiral of psychological conflict and turmoil that may lead him to suicidal thoughts.

• This drug, which is sometimes taken with other narcotic substances and directly affects the brain, is considered a drug that is difficult to treat from addiction.

• Most of the testimonies of young people who were able to get rid of addiction confirmed that they succeeded in doing so thanks to their determination, and thanks to the support of their families who accompanied them throughout the journey of treatment.

• It is necessary to build a bridge between addiction treatment centers and families to understand the reasons that lead young people to resort to this and other drugs.