If you’ve already seen ‘Barbie’ and are looking to get out of the pink and into the dark side of cinema with a good horror movie, you’re on the right note. This new venture from the award-winning studio A24 It is still on the billboard and has been causing a stir, not only because of its plot that escapes a bit from the Hollywood mold, but also because of its scenes that are not afraid of causing great discomfort among viewers. We refer to ‘Háblame’ or ‘Talk to me’ (its title in English), a production that has almost made thousands cry with fright. More details below.

Mia will try to survive after conjuring the spirits in ‘Talk to me’. Photo: Diamond Films

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Exorcist: Believers’: release date in Peru, trailer, cast and everything about the film

What is ‘Talk to me’ about?

In “Talk to Me,” currently only available in theaters, conjuring spirits has become the latest party craze in small-town America. So, looking for a distraction on the anniversary of her mother’s death, teen Mia (Sophie Wilde) is determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action.

When their group of friends gather for another rambunctious session with the mysterious hand embalmed that promises a direct line to the spirits, they are unprepared for the consequences of breaking the rules through prolonged contact.

As the border between the worlds crumbles and haunting visions of the supernatural increasingly haunt Mia, she races to undo the horrible damage before it is irreversible.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Talk to me’ FREE ONLINE horror movie: when and where to SEE ‘Talk to me’ in Latin Spanish? [ESTRENO]

What does the review of ‘Talk to me’ say?

Currently, ‘Talk to me’ is one of the highest rated horror movies. Rotten Tomatoes critics have given it 94% approval, while audiences gave it 82%.

This says the consensus of the portal: “With an exciting story and impressive practical effects, ‘Talk to me’ is a creepy 21st century horror story built on classic foundations.”

#lasts #hours #horror #movie #Peruvians #cried #fright