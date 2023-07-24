The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the City Planning Sector – Environment, Health and Safety Department, organized a field inspection campaign on construction sites on Abu Dhabi Island, which lasted for 5 consecutive days, with the aim of educating workers and owners of companies operating in the sector about the safety requirements that must be followed while working in the heat during the summer period, in order to preserve the health and safety of workers in the construction and construction sector in Abu Dhabi city.

During the campaign, municipal inspectors worked to educate workers in the building and construction sector of the need to abide by the law banning work at noon, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the need to provide cold drinking water, healthy and suitable irrigation methods and materials with salts, as well as the need to provide first aid at work sites, industrial refrigeration means, umbrellas from direct sunlight, and provide a shaded place for workers to rest during their downtime at noon, in proportion to the number of workers on site and the recommended health and safety conditions.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City urges building and construction companies and their workers to provide all means of prevention and first aid at the sites to maintain the health and safety of their workers, in addition to adhering to the working hours specified by the concerned authorities at noon during the summer period, in order to preserve the safety of all workers on construction sites.