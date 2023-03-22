The ministry added that fighters of the type SU-30 cm And SU-35C She accompanied the two bombers during their sortie, which lasted about 7 hours.

The Ministry of Defense was quoted as saying that the sortie of the two bombers took place in accordance with international law and was conducted over neutral waters.

The sortie comes two days after joint US-Japanese military exercises in the region and coincides with the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kiev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow..

Launcher specifications: