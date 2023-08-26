Samantha Jones fans out Sex and the City had to wait no less than 13 years for it, but on Thursday Kim Cattrall (67) made her comeback in the last episode of season two of And just like that . And that came with a hefty price tag: the Canadian actress received one million dollars for the short 60-second cameo.

Although she initially wanted nothing to do with the reboot, Kim Cattrall briefly took on the role of her character Samantha. We see her in a car during a phone conversation with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). We hear her say, “My flight is delayed three hours, Carrie. I’m not going to be able to get there on time.” So Samantha would not be present at the last supper at Carrie’s apartment, who is moving. That’s why Samantha said goodbye to Carrie’s iconic New York home by phone.

Cattrall's cameo lasted a total of 60 seconds and the actress only spoke twenty lines. For the scene, she didn't have to be in the same room as her former colleagues Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Perhaps that has to do with her alleged feud with Sarah. In the past, she made it clear several times that she was "not friends with the rest of the cast."

Cattrall himself was called and asked to return to the series. “I thought, now I have to get creative. I asked that Pat Field be reinstated. She always dressed me like Samantha, and I only wanted to work with the same stylist,” the actress told the program The View. HBO brought 82-year-old Field back on board and paid Kim $1 million.

The spin off of Sex and the City will soon have a third season. It is not yet clear whether Kim will appear in it.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of ‘Sex and the City’. © WireImage

