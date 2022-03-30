After a 55-minute phone call between the two presidents, the White House said they “discussed how the United States is working day and night to meet Ukraine’s key requests for security assistance,” as well as “the United States’ ongoing efforts with its allies and partners to identify additional capabilities.” To help the Ukrainian army defend its country.

Washington added that they noted the “decisive” impact of the weapons provided by the Americans on the course of the conflict.

“President Biden also told President Zelensky that the United States intends to give the Ukrainian government $500 million in direct budget assistance,” the White House continued.

For his part, the Ukrainian president wrote in a tweet that he “presented his analysis of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table”, the day after a new session of talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“We talked about specific defense support, a tough new sanctions package, and massive financial and humanitarian aid,” he added.

This comes as a spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Konashenkov, announced, on Wednesday, the completion of all the main tasks of the Russian Armed Forces in the directions of Kyiv and Chernigov.

Konashenkov, during a briefing, said that the purpose of the regroupment of the Russian Armed Forces is to intensify actions in priority areas and, above all, to complete “the operation to completely liberate Donbass.”