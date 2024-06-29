Streamer and influencer Guy ‘DrDisrespect’ Beahm continues to lose partners and support. Now the one who decided to ban him was YouTube. Those who manage this service decided to prevent you from obtaining money through their channel.

A spokesperson for the company, which is owned by Google, shared information regarding the above. There he reveals the reason why they decided to prevent it from continuing to earn money from videos published on this platform.

According to YouTube the action ‘suspended monetization on the DrDirespect channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy’. That’s a huge blow for this content creator, as he currently has more than 4.7 million followers on this platform.

The spokesperson commented that the channel was also removed from the Partner Program ‘following the serious accusations against the creator’. This doesn’t just apply to your current content.

In fact, YouTube is applying this action against DrDisrespect to any other channels he opens in the future. What did Guy Beahm do to deserve this?

It all started on Friday, June 21, 2024, when a former member of Twitch’s trust and safety team revealed why Beahm ended up banned from this service. According to this person, it was for sending inappropriate messages to a minor and trying to arrange a meeting at TwitchCon.

DrDisrespect claimed that the incident had been resolved and that there was no wrongdoing. Twitch banned him permanently in 2020, and Beahm countersued the site; the case was eventually settled in 2022.

In addition to Twitch and YouTube, other companies have cut ties with the influencer and streamer. These include video game developer Midnight Society, which Guy Beahm helped found, and peripheral manufacturer Turtle Beach.

In addition to Twitch and YouTube, other companies have cut ties with the influencer and streamer. These include video game developer Midnight Society, which Guy Beahm helped found, and peripheral manufacturer Turtle Beach.