The first weekend after the Christmas holidays, added to the low temperatures in much of Spain, makes it the perfect time to discover new series and movies on streaming platforms. In this sense, so far this year Netflix has released new films such as ‘It’s not my fault’, ‘No.24’ or ‘Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’, as well as series such as ‘The Trail’, ‘Bandits’ or ‘I am a murderer’.

In addition, Netflix has taken advantage of the beginning of the year to also launch new seasons of its most successful series. This is the case of ‘Alpha males’which premiered this Friday, January 10, its third season.

The third season of the comedy created by the Knight brothers It has been waiting almost a year. However, as of this Friday they are now available ten new episodes that intend to once again take Netflix by storm thanks to their characteristic humorous tone.

In fact, the new season of ‘Alpha Males’ is already triumphing on the streaming platform. And, just one day after its premiere, it has become the most watched seriesahead of other titles such as ‘The Trace’ and even above the second season of ‘The Squid Game’.









Characters and plot of the third season of ‘Alpha males’

Fernando Gil, María Hervás, Raúl Tejón, Kira Miró, Gorka Otxoa, Paula Gallego, Fele Martínez and Raquel Guerrero They will repeat again in this third season, in which “they will experience new plots trying to adapt to the era of new masculinity”, as reported by Netflix in a statement.

However, new actors join the cast of ‘Alpha Males’. It is about Marta Hazas (‘Cable Girls’, ‘Velvet’), Paloma Bloyd (‘Tell me how it happened’, ‘Sorry if I call you love’), Jon Kortajarena (‘High Seas’, ‘The Immortal’), Macarena Gomez (‘Holy family’, ’30 coins’) and Irene Arcos (‘The pier’, ‘Everyone lies’).

‘Alpha males’ deals with the daily life of four friends in the midst of a mid-life crisis and their efforts to adapt to life. new era of masculinitydeconstructing (or trying to) in the process.

Throughout the first two seasons, the group of friends lives different adventures while questioning different aspects of feminism and masculinity. Now, in the new episodes, the four protagonists will discover new concepts contrary to feminism such as ‘machosphere’ or the ‘incels’.

Third season of ‘Alpha males’



NETFLIX





In this way, Santi (Gorka Otxoa) will understand that some women tend to avoid commitment and Raúl (Raúl Tejón) will face the romantic anarchy that Luz (Kira Miró) practices, while adapting to the religious traditions that have come into her life.

On the other hand, Pedro (Fernando Gil) will encounter surprises during the development of his series and Luis (Fele Martínez) will have to deal with the divorce of their parents, among many other things.

Will there be a fourth season of ‘Alpha Males’?

Netflix can boast of having found one of the most successful Spanish comedies of recent times. The fiction, created by Alberto and Laura Caballero and produced by Contubernio Films, became a phenomenon after its premiere in 2022.

The first two seasons remained in the Global Top10 for 3 weeks. And its hilarious humor captured millions of viewers, which made Netflix renew the series for a third season.

Having just finished filming the third season, the news most anticipated by fans of the series was also confirmed: There will be a fourth season, although the date on which it will arrive on the platform is unknown.

‘Alpha males’



NETFLIX





«We are happy to continue working with Netflix, the creative respect is maximum, but the responsibility is also, you know that your work will be seen all over the planet. We are very sorry pride and satisfaction with the fact that Spanish comedy travels,” said Alberto Caballero. And the platform confirmed that the series will have different adaptations in other countries such as France, Italy, Netherlands and Germany.

«I am very curious to see What will the lives of the protagonists of ‘Alpha Males’ be like? in other countries,” said Laura Caballero. “Working with Netflix is ​​to feel absolute creative freedom, admiration and support, it is to get up to go to work with an unusual peace,” he added.