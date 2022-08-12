Mystery about the sudden and unexpected death of two Italians, business partners, who had been in New York for work for about a month

Very serious mourning for the town of Rovigo. The Italian consulate in America, yesterday morning, in fact informed the Carabinieri of the Venetian municipality, of the discovery of the corpses of two Italians inside a tree room in New York. At the moment the real causes of death are not yet known, but the suspicion is that of a double overdose.

A story that will need investigation and that has upset the lives of two Italian families from Rovigo.

The Italian consulate in New Yorkyesterday morning he notified the Carabinieri of Rovigo of the discovery of the bodies of two citizens aged 38 and 48 in a hotel room in the Big Apple.

The discovery of the lifeless bodies took place at Wednesday morning 10 August, but the news reached Italy only yesterday. The Carabinieri, informed precisely by the Farnesina, then proceeded to notify the families of the victims.

The two Italians who died in New York were called Alessio Piceli And Luca Nogaris and they were 48 and 38 years old, respectively. The couple of friends had been in the United States of America for about a month for work reasons. They were both employed in the furniture sector.

The causes of the death of the two Italians

Luca Nogaris had 38 years old and it was father of three children. He was a artisan and from his father Flavio he had inherited the great passion for rugby. The group of fans of the Rovigo team, of which Luca himself was a part, entrusted a touching message of condolence to the social networks.

Alessio Piceli had years instead 48did theinterior designer and he had lived for a long time in Rovigo with his wife.

It remains the mystery on real causes which led to the death of the two business partners.

At the moment no track is excluded, not even that of a violent death. Although the most likely candidate at the moment is that of an overdose.

The Italian Consulate explained in a note that, in agreement with the Farnesina, it is following the case of the two deceased compatriots with great attention. Also is in constant contact with local authorities to do full light on death and will continue to deliver assistance to families.