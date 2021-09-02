“Opening up to new, sustainable, clean and safe technologies that make us self-sufficient in terms of energy supply cannot be a priori taboo. It would be wrong to close the new nuclear power by waging ideological battles”. With these words Alessandra Gallone (Forza Italia), member of the Senate Environment Commission and national head of the Forza Italia Environment Department, consulted by Affaritaliani.it, comments the opening of the minister of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani to the so-called new nuclear power.

“If the fear is radioactive waste, the latest generation plants do not produce dangerous waste to be disposed of. Another fact must then be considered. Italian scientists and technicians from Enea, the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and sustainable economic development, they are already working on the design, construction and testing of these new reactors with the aim of freeing the world from dependence on oil and coal. the new nuclear power is considered the ideal solution for climate change and in Italy, on the other hand, not even a serious and documented debate on the issue opens up “, concludes Senator Gallone.