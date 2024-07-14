A grave loss for the world of Hollywood and for all the fans who between the late 90s and 2000s remained glued to the TV to follow the fates of a group of rich friends from Los Angeles. Shannen Dohertybeloved actress known for her role as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210died at the age of 53.

Actress Shannen Doherty, the legendary Brenda from Beverly Hills 90210, dies

The news of his passing comes from the magazine People. Leslie Sloane, spokeswoman for the actress, confirmed:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of battling the disease.”

Doherty had been living with cancer since 2015, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite the difficulties, she faced the disease with courage and determination, openly sharing her journey with fans. In January of this year, the actress began a new therapy to fight the tumor, now in stage four with metastases to the bones and brain. Although the treatment showed no improvement, Doherty said that after a few cycles the situation seemed to improve. Her positivity made her believe in a “miracle”.

The actress maintained a positive spirit until the end, considering every day a gift. In her podcast “Let’s Be Clear”, he addressed the topic of his funeral with sincerity and irony. He expressed the desire that the ceremony be an authentic event, free from falsehood:

“I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking out of my house and a tree falls on me or a bus hits me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live every day as positively as I can, with as much hope as I can, embrace it and think, ‘Wow, I’m going to wake up again today, what can I do?’”

Shannen Doherty was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowieat the time of his death. His spokeswoman asked for maximum confidentiality for the family, so that they can mourn in “peace”.

The actress leaves a legacy of courage and resilience. She has openly shared her battle with cancer and inspired many with her strength and indomitable spirit.

