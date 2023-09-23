Claudia Sheinbaum Pardonational defense coordinator of the Fourth Transformation, This Saturday he called for the unity of all Mexicans, regardless of their militancy partisan, to consolidate the changes that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promoted.

During the signing of the Unity Agreement in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Sheinbaum highlighted that it is vital to open the doors of Morena so that more and more people join the transformative movement.

“We have to open the door to have that qualified majority, because we have a task, to continue transforming the public life of Mexico,” he said.

Sheinbaum assured that unity is the only way to achieve the great changes that the country needs, such as the reform of the Supreme Court of Justice, so that ministers are elected by the people.

“We will never betray our causes, nor our principles,” he concluded.

At the meeting, Mario Delgado, national president of Morena, stated that the main thing in this stage of the Transformation movement is work.

“The invitations to the movement are to work and fight for the Fourth Transformation,” said the party leader.

For his part, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, coordinator of the spokespersons and link with social and civil organizations, recalled that the main mission of Morena and its allies is to work in favor of Mexican men and women.

“Our movement is the movement of the people with a revolution without violence to end poverty, inequality, hunger and hopelessness,” he said.

During the meeting ”Hope Unites Us”, the deputies and former PRI militants, Feliciano Valle Sandoval and Ricardo Madrid, as well as Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, Concepción Zazueta Castro, signed the Unity Agreement in favor of the continuity of the Transformation. Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, Fernando Pucheta Sánchez and Jesús Valdés Palazuelos.

In addition, Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, local deputy and former PAN activist; Celia Jauregui Ibarra, deputy of the Citizen Movement; Faustino Álvarez Hernández, active member of the PRI; Martín Heredia Lizárraga, member of MC; Carmen Victoria Félix, first Mexican astronaut; Cinthia Maribel Vega Quintero, director of the Normal School; Elmer Mendoza, president of the College of Sinaloa; Dr. Arturo Santamaría Gómez; Dalia Rentería García, municipal official of Culiacán; the singer María Inés Ochoa; Jesús Javier Santis Valenzuela, national baseball champion; Jorge Benjamín González Sauceda, Pan American champion; Karen Michel Lizárraga Ramos, national team member of the Pan American Games; Juan Diego García López, gold winner at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; Aarón Francisco Ibarra Osuna, gymnast athlete; the teacher Ezequiel Avilés Ochoa; Analucía Escobar, rector of the Technological University of Culiacán; the biologist Alma Alicia; Santiago Inzunza Cázarez, director of Cobaes; the teacher Gerardo López Cervantes.

As well as, Silvia Evelin Ward, director of the Pedagogical University of Sinaloa; the playwrights, Ramón Perrea Rubio and Víctor Quintero; Fernando Manuel García, former government official; Jorge Guadalupe Haros, director of the CEUS; Mario Ramos Rojo, owner of Ramos jewelry stores; Carlos Escobar, activist and businessman; Luis Miguel Flores Campaña, marine biologist; Victoria Soto López, president of the Fireflies with a Cause Association; Yasser Jordano Bruno Hernández Madrid, former campaign coordinator; Luis Antonio Aguilar, lawyer; José Luis Zambrano professional with more than 30 years in the banking field; Mercedes Zavala Angulo, president of the State Association of sports and militarized groups; David Lizárraga Lazcano, owner of the Asledav group; Leoba López Ruiz, former municipal president of Ahome; Fernando Villareal, director of radio TV México; Flavio Fernández López, former municipal president of Salvador Alvarado; Nedél Flores López, veterinary doctor; María Luisa Cárdenas, commercial manager; Alonso Urtuzuástegui, political scientist; Jesús Fernando García, federal deputy of the PT; Marcos Osuna, businessman and politician; Claudia Montoya, graduate in international trade and Silvia Aquino Cárdenas, graduate in pedagogy.

Call to unity

Sheinbaum’s call for the unity of all Mexicans, regardless of their partisan militancy, is an important turn in Morena’s strategy to consolidate the Fourth Transformation.

The new strategy seeks to expand Morena’s support base, so that it has sufficient support to carry out the reforms proposed by current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.