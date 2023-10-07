In that mythical house in Mexico City, where Gabriel García Márquez wrote One hundred years of solitude and where she spent the last days of her life, two young people move among the leafy garden that Mercedes Barcha left as one of her many legacies. They are Nicolás Guerrero (Mexico City, 33 years old) and Emilia García, (Mexico City, 33 years old), the grandchildren of the Colombian writers Álvaro Mutis and Gabriel García Márquez. They are accompanied by her father and youngest son of the Nobel Prize winner in Literature, Gonzalo García Barcha, a kind of patriarch of that green space with a lot of resemblance to a small city-dwelling Macondo in Chilango. They have gathered, as García Márquez and Mutis used to do in that place, to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Álvaro Mutis and share with the public an intimate part of their memories through a personal archive made up of various objects, photographs, correspondence and press clippings, and the publication of two books, which, together, tell part of the Colombian’s history.

Álvaro Mutis Jaramillo (Bogotá, 1923 – Mexico City, 2013), never lived off his books. In his native Colombia he worked at the aviation company; at the oil company Esso —where he was director of public relations and from which he left for Mexico after having legal problems—; And once settled in that country and after spending time in the Lecumberri prison, he worked in advertising companies and then in film. He was also a radio announcer, manager; He dedicated himself to public and commercial relations, until his retirement, at age 60, when he began to write and publish his novels. His grandson, Nicolás Guerrero, always returns to the poetry that his grandfather wrote from a very young age: “He was a poet all his life, the first poem he wrote was when he was 19 years old. The narrative came to him much later”, he recalls, while he recounts the objects that he has selected for the exhibition. Intact matter.

Nicolás Guerrero, grandson Álvaro Mutis and Emilia García, granddaughter of García Márquez, observe part of the ‘Intacta Materia’ exhibition. Silvana Flores

Also remember, for example, that the day Álvaro Mutis’s first book of poems, The balance, went on sale in Bogotá, it was also the day that one of the most important politicians in Colombia at that time was assassinated: Jorge Eliécer Gaitán. It was 1948, and on that date, April 9, he would henceforth be remembered as the Bogotazo. The riots over the assassination spread throughout the capital and several cities in the country. Guerrero assures that the copy that his grandfather kept was perhaps the only one that survived the fires that devastated the bookstores where the copies arrived: “They all burned,” he says.

For Emilia García and Nicolás Guerrero, who were born and grew up together surrounded by the memories of the lives of their grandfathers and grandmothers, it was not so easy to choose the objects that would make up the exhibition — officially inaugurated this Thursday at the Gabriel García Márquez House of Literature and that will open its doors to the public this weekend. Accustomed to always looking at the photographs hanging on the wall and the books invading the entire space, they have realized that a universe of treasures actually surrounds them that they have decided to share with readers. García assures that part of the work of safeguarding and caring for all this material inheritance has been thanks to her grandmother, Mercedes Barcha, and Carmen Miracle, Mutis’ partner: “It has been very easy because the archive was very organized. I feel like it’s also a little bit of the power of wives. I think they do a great job at that, I find it very interesting how all of that is preserved in a very specific and very beautiful way.”

The two new books: verse and prose by Mutis

In his adolescence, in the darkness of his room and after meeting his father and Mutis while they were chatting and having a drink whiskey At home, Gonzalo García Barcha discovers that Álvaro Mutis is a poet. “There are already enough reasons to want it; “He is Carmen’s husband, to whom you only have to say a phrase from my primary Catalan so that his eyes shine with tenderness, and he is Francine’s father, who is like our sister…” he says in the prologue of the book nocturnal, the compendium of poems that he has prepared to pay tribute to the person who accompanied him almost like another father figure whom he admired and loved too much, during all the stages of his life. “During the day, Álvaro is already admirable to us (…), but it turns out that, at night, like the batman, he takes off his business suit to write verses and stories. How can we not pay tribute, through this account of his Nocturnes, to whom he contributed so much to giving meaning to the night?

nocturnal It brings together poems about the night, which Álvaro Mutis wrote throughout his life, even long before he also decided to write a novel. “We wanted to pay tribute to his poetry and his novels,” says García Barcha. The second new title that goes on sale is Of readings and other celebrations (The tightrope walker), from previously published journalistic articles for publications in Spain, Mexico and Colombia that Mutis wrote during his career. “In these texts readers will find his tastes, there is no critical text, he wrote in praise, hence the title. Everything is a party. Those who read it will learn about Álvaro’s tastes and spirit,” explained Diego García Elío, editor of the issue.

The two new books for the centenary of Álvaro Mutis: ‘Nocturna’ and ‘Of readings and other celebrations’. Silvana Flores

The material archive of memory

“This was my first attempt at poetry written around 1943, when I was a news announcer for the National Radio of Colombia. I wrote it shortly before going to the microphone, at 11 at night. When I returned from reading the news, I reread it, I didn’t like it and I threw it in the wastebasket. That night, at home, I realized there was something there. The next morning, miraculously, it was still in the basket of papers. I rescued him and here he is. Some fragments were used in later poems”, this small text was found by Nicolás Guerrero when he began to gather the objects that would make up Intact Matter. He liked it a lot, because, for him, it was almost like a kind of footnote for whoever found that wrinkled sheet with his grandfather’s first poem.

In addition to this first exercise in their long path through poetry, Guerrero and García have selected the letters that Mutis and García Márquez exchanged with topics as diverse as music or the travel requests they made to each other. There is a special part where there are only the letters exchanged between the two. There, for example, one of the letters is read in which García Márquez tells Mutis that he has dreamed that he and his family have arrived to visit and he has nothing to drink in his house to receive them properly. . Or when he almost desperately asks her to bring him an ashtray whose image has inspired him in a scene from one of his works: “It may seem like nonsense to you, but it is very urgent for my novel that I see that ashtray that you have in your house for even a minute.” (…). From that image I have to build the dictator’s first city, which was devastated by a hurricane. Would it be too much of a hassle if you put it in your suitcase, let me see it, and took it back to Mexico?”

Some documents from the archive about Álvaro Mutis that form part of the exhibition at the Casa Gabriel García Márquez. Silvana Flores

The correspondence that can be accessed through this exhibition is also the one that Mutis cultivated with close friends such as the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa; the Cuban poet Eliseo Diego—with his perfect and beautiful calligraphy on carefully written sheets as if following an invisible order—, the painter Fernando Botero, the Mexican Octavio Paz. There are also photographs that he treasured, such as the one that shows him next to Borges with obvious emotion on his face when he met him, at a conference in Ecuador. And even a letter of deep admiration that Mutis sent to the Spanish director Luis Buñuel, after being amazed by Viridiana: “I wanted to write to you about the impression you have made on me Viridianafirst because the words said in the midst of the emotion and enthusiasm of mutual friends always sound quite conventional and, second, because it hurts me a little that the atrocious routine that takes up a good part of life is also going to be swallowed up, in so many other expensive things, this opportunity to tell him what his film “It has been for me,” he says in the letter signed on August 18, 1961.

In all the letters that Mutis received or sent—exhibited there—the affection and admiration of his friends is present. A tenderness of ink that permeates the papers and weaves the personality of one of the great Spanish-speaking writers and poets, creator of the novel saga of Maqroll the Gaviero and Cervantes Prize in 2001.

When asked if his father and Mutis had ever fought, Gonzalo García Barcha says, without a trace of doubt, no. “They were totally politically opposed, with different ideas, but that did not fall within their mechanism, they simply did not talk about what they did not agree with. Now that the world, and especially this country, is so polarized, many could learn from his example.”

To the letters are added postcards, photographs that until recently were posed on the walls of Mutis’s house, press clippings that he himself kept with care, and other objects that give an account of his life, but above all, of the moments that he treasured most and in which he always found poetry. “Almost everything is something else, and that other thing, poetry is what is going to show it,” he said, deeply convinced, in an interview in 2010.

A letter from the Cuban poet Eliseo Diego to Álvaro Mutis. Silvana Flores

