Low tourist activity puts hotels in a bind. That leaves establishments with hundreds of empty rooms. And thousands of jobs hanging by a thread. Because the closure of these accommodations leaves much more than a deserted building: there is behind a whole value chain affected, from the receptionist who attends to travelers upon arrival at the hotel to external companies that depend on this activity. EL PAÍS carries out a review of the jobs affected by a disaster that has not yet ended:

Reception

Sasha von Gonstomski, 45, a native of Munich, has lived in Gran Canaria since the age of four. Until she joined ERTE, she had been a receptionist at the Gloria Palace Hotel for eight years. “The situation is very difficult,” he explains at his home, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria). “I notice it economically: I charge much less and I don’t get tips.”

After studying hospitality, he began his career in various establishments on the islands. “Everything will return to normal sooner or later, but I can’t help being worried.” The blow also comes in two ways: “I have an apartment that I usually rent through Airbnb and it has been empty for a long time.”

Cleaning

When Miriam Suárez arrived from Ecuador in 1999, she found a job as a chambermaid in hotels. I had 11 rooms to clean and prepare in eight hours. More than 20 years later, the ratio is 30 rooms in those same eight hours. If conditions were already tough, now, with the pandemic, they are even more so. I had been working in a small hotel in the center of Barcelona for two years, part-time, for 740 euros a month. Due to the pandemic, he is in ERTE, which only covers 70% of his salary. That is, he has 518 euros a month to live.

Tell me how can I hold out. On top of that, because of the SEPE problems, the first two months I didn’t get paid, ”he says. Despite everything, she considers herself lucky, since many of her colleagues went on strike.

Waiters

Jesús Lodeiro had never stood for so long. He had been working for 41 years as a waiter in the restaurant of a luxury hotel, the Hotel Sofía de Barcelona (formerly called Princesa Sofía). The establishment has already studied reopening, but has rejected it. “We have been unemployed for almost a year. The colleagues are suffering a lot because we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel ”, he laments.

Lodeiro works as a banquet waiter, so he anticipates that he will be one of the last to regain his job. “There are colleagues who have looked for other jobs because they don’t make it to the end of the month. The situation is to throw in the towel ”, sentence.

Maintenance

Among maintenance employees, the coronavirus has increased their jobs, according to Manuel Vega, head of maintenance at the Wellington hotel in Madrid. “We have had a lot more work to keep the building in condition. A building stopped and without operation ages very quickly ”, he explains.

In addition, he says that the hotel has taken advantage of the break to carry out works and repairs that under normal circumstances could not be done, such as changing the kitchen. These chores have helped him to cope better with the crisis: “It has helped me to avoid thinking about the situation. It is very shocking to see the hotel empty, all in silence … It is very sad. Especially at the beginning, now you are seeing something more of life and joy, ”says Vega. Looking ahead, he believes that there are difficult months ahead, although he is confident of recovery.

Gardening

Francisco Lloret (47 years old) has developed his career in travel agencies. And a year and a half ago, he started working for a landscaping, gardening and garden maintenance company as a project manager. “But then the pandemic came and everything stopped,” he explains.

He was at ERTE until August: “In the summer, the company found that the closure of hotels greatly lowered the demand for services, which has led me to work as just another gardener: planting, watering, pruning … Whatever.” The job prospects are not good, at least in the short term. Once the six months after the ERTE are over, and with the end of his contract, he fears that he will end up swelling the ranks of unemployment.

Laundry

Bernardino Salom’s business has fallen 70% due to the collapse of tourism. The owner of La Real de Palma laundries-dry cleaners works with the clothes of the hotel customers and the kitchenware of the tourist apartments. The collapse of the sector has caused a domino effect that has reached businesses like yours, which has five employees working and six at ERTE from which it will not be able to get them out in the short term. “The spirits are on the ground,” he admits, although he expects some reactivation after Easter.

Industrial laundries, which were dedicated solely to working with hotels, have gone from cleaning up to 35,000 kilos of clothes a day to just a third. Salom, owner of this laundry for 27 years, is confident that he will not have to close, although he does acknowledge his concern about what the future will bring.

Providers

The tourist house of cards has collapsed and how could it be otherwise has reached external companies that depend on the hotel activity. Among them, suppliers of food products such as Antonio de Miguel. The firm, which works with groups such as NH, Paradores, Meliá and Palladium, among others, has reduced its turnover by half in 2020. “Our clients are hotels, restaurants and catering, all of which have been greatly affected. Only the hotels depend on 30% of our turnover, which is the one that has dropped the most ”, says Antonio de Miguel, general director of the company.

In his case, the crisis has reached him in good financial condition, although he ended 2020 in losses. “These first four months will be bad again and we hope that from May a certain normalcy will return,” he confides. Of the hundred workers, 16% are still in ERTE, although the commitment is clear: “We don’t want to fire anyone. This is the worst crisis we have ever had, but we are going to move forward. The light at the end of the tunnel is near ”.

Direction

Antoni Mayol is the director of Morlans Hotels, which has three small establishments in the Paguera area (Mallorca). Its hotels have been closed since October, with its 60 workers at ERTE. They planned to open on February 1, although it has already been delayed until April 1: “For not leaving until June 1. The context is much worse than we expected ”, he acknowledges.

Mayol, who grew up with his brothers in the hotel, is concerned about the financial situation of the firm. So much so that even more drastic measures are being proposed such as selling the establishments if things do not change: “The situation is dramatic,” he says.