How is little Nicola Tanturli, the child found after 36 hours: he was discharged from the hospital

Those that the little one experienced were difficult days Nicola Tanturli and his family. In the last few hours, the mayor he wanted to let us know what his are health and psychological conditions, after resignation from the hospital. Despite the hours in the woods, the little one did not suffer any serious trauma.

The terrible story of this family began in Monday night 21 June. Precisely in Campanara, in the small town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in Florence.

It was about midnight when dad Leonardo and mom Pina realized that their 21-month-old baby, it wasn’t in his bed. They tried to look for it, but within minutes they knew it was disappeared in nothing.

From that moment on they left searches in the woods of Mugello. Around 9 in the morning, as their attempts had not brought the desired results, they decided to ask the intervention law enforcement. The agents, coordinated by the Prefecture, initiated the search plan for missing persons.

After 36 long hours of despair and agony, the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. Giuseppe Di Tommaso, one of the correspondents of ‘La Vita in Diretta’, found little Nicola under one escarpment. He was well.

From here hug with his parents and soon after, the transfer at the Meyer hospital in Florence. The doctors kept him under observation for 24 hours, but given his good condition they decided to discharge him yesterday morning, Thursday 24 June.

The mayor’s words on the conditions of little Nicola Tanturli

A few hours after his return at home, the mayor of Palazzuolo sul Senio, Gian Piero Philip Moschetti, he wanted to inform everyone of the conditions of the little one. The mayor said:

The child has returned home, but he is very tired, he does not want to see strangers around. The family let us know, who would like there to be no strangers near the house. Nicola has to rest and as expected he is still very scared.

In the meantime, the prosecutor has opened a dossier investigation. They are trying to answer all their doubts. However, at the moment they do not appear be there investigated.