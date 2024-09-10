Senator declares that he could be assassinated for “knowing too much” and that he does not have money to pay for the expenses of his official property

Sheltered by his own choice in the Senate after the Minister of STF Alexander de Moraes block your bank accounts for failure to comply with court orders, Val’s Milestones (Podemos-ES) said to Poder360 in this 2ª fair (9.Sep.2024) who sleeps in the institution’s building for fear of being murdered and not being able to pay his expenses functional property.

“Behind the scenes of crime, I am the next PC Farias. It is very likely that I will be murdered“, said the congressmanin reference to the treasurer of the former president’s campaign Fernando Collor de Mello (1990-1992), murdered in 1996, aged 50, in Guaxuma, on the north coast of Maceió (AL).

Questioned by Poder360 Regarding who would be interested in killing him, the congressman said he could not reveal, but that he feared for his life and that of his family – the senator got divorced 2 months ago and has a daughter, whose age he did not disclose.

Do Val says he thinks he could be killed because supposedly “knows too much”. Said there was fraud in the 2022 elections and FBI intervention to elect the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He did not present any evidence.

In his office, adorned with katanas (the name given to the swords used by samurai, a class of warriors now extinct in Japan), replicas of pieces from the Roman Empire and revolver bullets, Do Val declared himself a victim of Moraes’ persecution, to whom he attributes having “mental problems“ and be motivated by “hatred“.

Watch the statements (1min5s):

ON BREAD AND WATER

After ordering the senator’s bank accounts to be frozen, Moraes authorized, on August 27, 2024, that the congressman receive 30% of his salary (approximately R$13,000 of the R$44,000 to that has the right). He is suspected of obstruction of justice after posting on social media exposing PF delegate Fábio Schor, the main person responsible for the investigations against Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On social media, along with the image with Fábio Schor’s photo, Do Val wrote: “He is responsible for arresting innocent patriots and making thousands of children cry because of the absence of their parents”.

To the Poder360Do Val presented an alleged statement of his negative bank account in almost R$50 million. The reason would be the blockade determined by Moraes. He said he does not have the financial means to cover the expenses of his official property. For this reason, he prefers to sleep on the Senate carpet, outside the plenary.



Disclosure Image of the alleged bank statement of Senator Marcos do Val

“I slept outside the plenary because the Legislative Police did not allow me to stay inside. I will sleep there until I can support myself. It is the only place that has water, electricity, where I can charge my cell phone. I have no other place to stay. This is the safest place to survive.“, he declared.

Do Val, however, has access to a large private office on the 18th floor of Senate Annex 1. The accommodation has leather sofas and upholstered chairs. It has access to water, electricity, internet and can charge electronic devices, such as cell phones and computers.

On Wednesday (4th September), the senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) offered to pay for Do Val’s hotel accommodation for 1 month. The proposal, however, was rejected. According to the congressman, the hotel will only serve as a ““support point” for bathing, breakfast and lunch.



Felipe Salgado/Poder360 The office has an image of Do Val opening his jacket and showing a symbol of the Swat, the North American tactical police

“ILLEGAL ORDER IS NOT COMPLIED WITH”

THE Poder360 had access to a copy of an alleged subpoena issued by Moraes on August 8, which orders the blocking of social media and the immediate delivery of the senator’s passports, including the diplomatic one.

According to the judge’s order, failure to comply with any of the measures will result in the congressman being placed in preventive detention. Do Val, however, stated that he refused to hand over his diplomatic passport.

“The passport was cancelled, but the document is in Washington DC“he said. When asked how the document arrived in the United States, he said it was through a person – he did not say who it was.



Felipe Salgado/Poder360 – 9.set.2024 Senator leaving his office carrying a mattress and a suitcase

The senator also stated that Moraes usurps the constitutional prerogative that a congressman can only be arrested for a non-bailable crime in flagrante delicto: “I will not be arrested, an illegal order will not be carried out. If Moraes goes ahead with the arrest, iImagine the worldwide repercussion. It will be worse for him“.

“MORAES WILL BE ARRESTED WITHIN 2 YEARS”

Head of the Senate’s CRE (Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee), Marcos do Val says he maintains dialogue with the US senator and Republican Marco RubioDonald Trump supporter.

According to him, if Trump is victorious in the US elections, Moraes will be arrested within 2 years and, “most likely“, taken to Guantanamo Bay prison, located on a US naval base in Cuba, for “crimes against humanity“.

“When still president, Trump had already authorized the Pentagon to release $5 billion to reform Guantanamo and create two Courts: one for human rights and another for terrorism,” said Do Val.

According to the senator, the Republican said that his case would be the first to be analyzed by the court responsible for judging crimes against human rights.