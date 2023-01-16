Where is the health authority? On a tour of the street market in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, in Mazatlán, where a wide variety of food is sold, it was found that it is carried out without the slightest sanitary measures. The fish fillet and shrimp were exposed, without refrigeration, and even surrounded by flies. Chicken is also sold in trays without preserving the product. This mishandling of food can represent a high risk to the health of the families that shop there. Likewise, most of the food stalls are installed on the sewage streams, around the square. It would be well worth it for the sanitary verifiers to take a tour of the Juárez Sunday market to instruct, as a first step, the vendors on the proper handling of food.

The cases of graffiti in the city have been on the rise and that is reflected in the fences and walls of establishments and homes that are in neighborhoods and subdivisions. It seems like a slight problem, however, the damage caused by this vandalism has serious repercussions among the owners of the properties that are affected. In most cases, the Secretary of Municipal Public Securityin command of Jaime Barron, it does not report arrests derived from graffiti, which feeds the impunity of these acts that cease to be vandalism, to be classified as the crime of damages without the affected party filing the complaint.

The manager of the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Escuinapa, Fabiola Lizett Rodríguez Lizárraga, has a ‘hot potato’ in her hands. Perhaps for this reason, her two predecessors decided to resign from office to avoid managing a paramunicipal that lacks money to meet payments to suppliers, payroll and guarantee the water supply to citizens. In the last month, the liquid supply was interrupted in the valley area and some sectors of the municipal capital due to failures in the pumps that feed the aqueduct. In one case, it took almost a month to complete the repair.

And once the water flowed, soups!, the Federal electricity commission It cuts off their power due to a debt of more than a million pesos. This Monday, the manager will hold an approach with the superintendent of the CFE of the southern region to propose measures that are adapted to the current situation of Jumapae. Luck!

And at this point, management only has to offer apologies to the users for these inconveniences and appeal to their good will to pay for the service, since it is known that they carry a high delinquency, in addition to the fact that people prioritize paying off cable television and internet accounts, than this elementary service. To encourage payment, the Jumapae It maintains discount campaigns in the month of January from 10 to 50 percent for retired people, pensioners and the elderly.

We recommend you read: