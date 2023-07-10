Two cases of violence against women drew attention in the week that has just ended. They were tourists who came to Mazatlán as a family to enjoy a vacation. But something went wrong and the blows arose.

A woman from Coahuila almost died at the hands of her spouse and another woman from Monterrey stopped at the Red Cross with head injuries caused by her partner. Now, the alleged attackers are behind bars and their dreams of enjoying the beach are broken.

These cases were carried out by tourists, however, they are well present among the Mazatlan families.

Immujer handles at least 20 cases of assault on women a week, 80 a month, and all of them are new.

The portal Sinaloa Criminal Traffic Light has other numbers. In the month of May, 102 cases were registered in MazatlanThat is why it is urgent to improve the strategies that are being implemented before they claim more victims.

We recommend you read: