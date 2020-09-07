A report on the deployment of 5G in France is to be submitted to the government on Monday. For Frédéric Bordage, founder of the group of experts GreenIT.fr, this subject must above all be the subject of “indisputable” studies.

While the future fifth generation (5G) telecom network is causing controversy, two reports are expected on its possible effects on health and the environment. The one established by the General Inspectorate of Health Affairs (IGAS), the General Business Council (CGE) and the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development (CGEDD) must be submitted to the government on Monday, that of the Agency national health security system early next year.

“It is urgent to slow down the deployment in order to base it on objective observations”, said Monday, September 7 on franceinfo Frédéric Bordage, independent expert in responsible digital and founder of the group of experts GreenIT.fr.

fraznceinfo: With the arrival of 5G, we will therefore have to buy new phones. Was this change necessary?

Frédéric Bordage : For 99.5% of our current uses, that is to say finding a train’s schedule, consulting your bank account balance, 4G finally does the job. We don’t need more. So we ask ourselves the question of the interest in the daily uses of the general public of 5G.

What do you think of this digital development?

Digital technology is considered to be a critical, non-renewable resource that will run out in 30 years. Whether on health or environmental aspects, it is urgent to slow down deployment in order to base it on objective findings. We are not for or against 5G, we say that it must be based on indisputable studies.

Today, it is deployed for purely economic reasons. It is urgent to think about the future of our children.Frédéric Bordageto franceinfo

Does 5G consume less energy than current technologies?

At constant speed, 5G will consume less electricity, but as the speed increases a lot and we will increase the number of antennas, we risk having a higher power consumption with 5G compared to previous technologies. To find out, we would need to have the figures for the number of antennas deployed. We have no hindsight, everyone is on hypotheses but not on reality, so we do not yet know exactly how it will turn out.

Why do we need more antennas for 5G?

The signal is more focused and the range is shorter. When you have less range you need to have more antennas to cover the same area. The subject is not electricity, it is embodied energy and the triggering of accelerated obsolescence of terminals.

South Korea, China, some American cities, Italy, Finland and Monaco have already switched to 5G. In this country has there been an explosion of uses?

We do not yet have enough perspective to answer this question because for the moment the deployment is not generalized, not everyone is equipped.

The Citizen’s Climate Convention has called for a moratorium pending the report from the Health Security Agency, which must be submitted in 2021. Are you in favor of this request?

It seems reasonable to me to respond to citizens’ requests and to bring an indisputable study that can close the debate. It seems absolutely essential to me.