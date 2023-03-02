countless stories there are drivers of different vehicles who try to gain passage to the train with fatal outcomes. The most recent fact has been presented in the southern zone of Sinaloa and left the tragic balance of three deceased education workers who stand in the way of the railroad were rammed. Probable causes of why this accident happened are many, but the main one is the absence of road signs that warn of the passage of the train.

In Mexico, and specifically in Sinaloa, there are very few places where there are electronic or manual pens that prevent a car from crossing a few meters from the train. In Culiacán we have had some accidents with not a few victims.

The intention of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to approach Ferromex to negotiate the installation of booms first in the southern zone of Sinaloa and then in the rest of the entity is good, it only lacks the will of all those involved.

