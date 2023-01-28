In the collective imagination there is the perception that most people appreciate and value the wild life, but the truth is that we are at a critical moment, in a decisive period in which the vast majority of people have to reconcile with wildlife.

We have to stop now, the bad or wrong relationship that exists between humans and wildlife. And also the ignorance that is involved.

And it is that human-wildlife conflicts They are also causing a decrease of species and are driving many species already at risk to the brink of extinction.

A report from United Nations Program for the Environment published a little over a year ago, called: “A future for all”, highlights that in the world the wildlife kill Conflict-related pollution affects more than 75 percent of wild cat species, many other species of terrestrial and marine carnivores, and large herbivores such as elephants.

Without going any further, as I mentioned in the previous column, starting this year, federal health authorities blamed without any scientific rigor bats due to the death of two minors in the state of Oaxaca, which has put this species at even greater risk, already in a vulnerable condition, in said region.

For this reason, it is crucial that the environmental authorities and civil organizations that are dedicated to the issue, carry out teamwork in prevention, mitigation, response, investigation and monitoring, with a budget and government support, and with the participation of the communities.

And of course another key to ending conflicts between humans and wildlife is education and that is that if we are not educated to live with wildlife, to use it sustainably and to live in harmony with nature, we are destined to continue hitting the environment, taking into account that many of the damages are irreversible to ecosystems and biodiversity.

And I say that it is a matter of education, because the concentration of wealth and power WITHOUT education has caused much of this environmental damage that can no longer be reversed.

Just two of the main drags that determine many of the great threats that wildlife suffers are wealth and poverty.

On the one hand, the excessive consumption of wealthy populations overstimulates agricultural and industrial production, the extraction and exploitation of natural resources, and the increase in tourism that devours everything.

And, on the other hand, there is the poverty that creates urgent needs for land, seas and resources in general, and that leads to very delicate problems such as species trafficking and illegal and indiscriminate logging and fishing.

So what we are left with is education, research, study, understanding, serious, scientific teamwork, and the awareness that most of the wealth we have is not renewable and that there is no more time to to make pretexts or to waste it with improvised measures and ignorant personnel on the subject.