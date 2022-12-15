Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua.- Star Isabel Servin Ramos 15 years of age and student of Conalep Cuauhtémocthis disappeared since yesterday Wednesday December 14.

Before the disappearance of the younger The Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office requested the support of the community to find his whereabouts.

The last time they saw elizabeth star He was at school, he was wearing the school uniform, cream-colored pants, a white polo shirt with a green collar, and a blue sweatshirt.

Star He is 1.74 centimeters tall, weighs 58 kilos, has a light brown complexion and a thin complexion; She has an oval face, medium nose, thin lips, regular straight brown hair.

If you have seen her, please contact the emergency number 911 or 089, her family will thank you.