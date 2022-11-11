Tijuana Baja California.- a minor 17 years old, named Lizeth Cuevas-Morales, disappeared in TijuanaBaja California, for which the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) requests the support of citizens.

The report of the disappearance of the minor It was around 6:00 p.m. last Monday, November 7 of this year, the reporter told the authorities that when he arrived at the address located in the Hace Los Venados subdivision, he found out that Lizeth Was not.

The young lady already has since Monday disappeared For this reason, help is requested from the public, in case you have information about the minor, please call the telephone number at Tijuana (664) 683-9643, or the emergency number 911 or the anonymous complaint number 089.

Lizeth He is of slim build, honey-colored eyes, 1.60 meters tall, but 57 kilos, dyed blonde hair and light complexion.

