Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 16:09

The leaders of the European Central Bank (ECB) defended the urgency of creating a single capital market in the euro zone, in a statement released today by the monetary authority. They said that although it will take time to complete the necessary initiatives for the Capital Markets Union (CMU), decisive and urgent action is needed now to truly progress the project.

For the ECB, integrating markets would also help integrate the European Union (EU) banking sector, making it more resilient. It would also help stabilize growth during possible local shocks that monetary policy cannot handle. It would further strengthen the international role of the euro, mitigate financial fragmentation and protect the transmission of monetary policy across all parts of the single currency bloc, according to the ECB.

To this end, the central bank argues that the EU goes beyond generalized statements, and adopts a “top-down” approach, which would include “concrete actions to foster the integration of capital markets and development at European level”.