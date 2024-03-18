On the eve of the start of the vacation of Easter and in full Electoral campaignsthe governors from 5 states of the northwestamong them that of Sinaloa, Ruben Rochathey met at the weekend in Nayaritto evaluate the strategies and conditions of security and to set new goals for the coming days.

The governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro, served as host and in addition to Rocha Alfonso Durazo also attended Sonora and representatives of Baja California and Baja California Suras well as the senior officers of the Navy of mexicothe SEDENA and the National Guard.

These are crucial moments for Sinaloa and for the entire northwest, because with the launch of the Easter operations it is intended to achieve a white flag in security and above all provide guarantees to the dozens of thousands of people that will come out of vacationLikewise, protect the candidates who are already campaigning. The challenge is not minor.

Potpourri. The licensed mayor and virtual candidate for re-election, Gerardo Vargas, went out yesterday to take a town bath, with the argument that “he had to run the errand”, he toured the stalls of the San Francisco market, where he bought everything: meat, fruits and fish. He greeted the stallholders and the people who were making their purchases and urged, “visit our markets,” as a rehearsal for the next start of the campaigns.

SUPER WEIGHT. The dollar was trading yesterday on average at 16.68 pesos because the so-called Mexican super peso has continued to gain ground on it in recent days, despite the fact that it is predicted that before the end of the year the peso will suffer a small depreciation, due to the Bank of Mexico will lower interest rates, something that economists who specialize in predicting major economic catastrophes for the country cannot explain.

COLLAPSE. It is a ditch, everywhere in the city there are holes opened by the work teams of JAPAMA or public works of the city council that carry out repair work on the collapsed drainage sections, it is noticeable that investments and efforts are being made, without However, in many other places black water or foul odors suddenly emerge, indicating that the problem is much more serious than previously believed, that more resources are required to solve it and return to Los Mochis the image of cleanliness and cleanliness. “the winds with the smell of cane” that made us proud.

CONGRESS, It transpires that the state congress will meet against the clock, in ordinary and extraordinary sessions, also making the substitute councilors work intensely who relieved those who left for political campaigns, in an attempt to reduce the legislative backlog before leaving of Easter holidays.

AGANDALLE. The PAN leadership in Ahome, led, as they say, by the former mayors: Francisco López Brito and Zenèn they do political nonsense. The same thing happens in the PRI.

