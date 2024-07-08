The Mexico Highway 15one of the main arteries connecting the north and south of the country, is in an alarming state of disrepair, according to a recent report by EL DEBATE. This route, vital for the transport of people and goods, is riddled with sections in deplorable conditions that represent a serious risk for travellers.

The report highlights how several stretches of road are riddled with potholes, cracks and sinkholes, which not only slow down traffic but also endanger the safety of those who travel on them. Drivers are forced to perform dangerous manoeuvres to avoid these obstacles, increasing the likelihood of serious accidents.

In addition, the deterioration of the Mexico Highway 15 has a significant impact on the economy. This route is crucial for transporting goods between different regions of the country, and its poor condition delays truck traffic and increases vehicle maintenance costs due to damage caused by road conditions.

At a time when logistics efficiency is essential for economic competitiveness, the poor condition of this highway is becoming a burden on development. It is imperative that the federal government take immediate steps to rehabilitate the Mexico 15 highway. Investing in the maintenance and improvement of this infrastructure will not only improve road safety, but will also stimulate the economy by facilitating more efficient and safer transit.

