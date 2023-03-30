In an interview, the former mayor of BH says he sees the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, as a right-wing candidate in 2026

The former mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG), Alexandre Kalil (PSD), charged the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) a gesture of unification of the country. For the Minas Gerais politician, the Chief Executive must abandon the “us against them” and return to the conciliation speech he made during the election campaign.

“We have to abandon the ‘us against them’ policy. It is up to President Lula to rescue the campaign speech to unify the country, govern for all, and that Justice takes care of past misdeeds”, said Kalil in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Thursday (30.mar.2023).

Lula’s ally in 2022, Kalil lost the Minas Gerais government election to Romeo Zema (Novo), which was already ahead of the State. For 2026, he projects a scenario with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) as the right-wing leader rather than his election rival.

“Zema is an ally of convenience. In 3 years, if he’s interested, he’ll try to hug Lula as if he were his best friend. In this field of the right, a natural candidacy for the Presidency is that of Governor Tarcísio, from São Paulo”opined.

The politician from Minas Gerais also stated that Tarcísio would be “very welcome” in his party, the PSD. The president of the acronym, Gilberto Kassabis seen as the right-hand man of the governor of São Paulo.

“Kassab is adept at bringing good names to the party, and Tarcísio would be very welcome”, he stated. “Tarcísio is a right-wing profile that could bother the left in 4 years. He knows how to do things and talk, as he has already shown in a short time with Lula. This is uniting the country.”

Despite the praise, Kalil added: “I’m not campaigning for him, I’ll probably be on the other side. Or not, I don’t know either.”