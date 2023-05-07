Minister of Labor and Employment declared that the regulation of applications aims to combat “unfair competition”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho (PT), said he is not afraid of a mass layoff of app workers, in addition to the departure of companies in the sector from Brazil after regulation. In an interview with Power360he said he has been talking to Uber about the topic.

“We are not afraid of this because the work of new companies in this process is increasing. Uber itself told me the following: ‘look, Uber’s number 1 market in the world is in Brazilian territory’. So it’s unthinkable to talk [que] Uber can leave Brazil, as was suggested. It doesn’t exist at all”declared on Friday (May 5, 2023).

Marinho justified the regulation of applications in Brazil to ensure competitiveness and avoid “unfair competition”. In your view, it is necessary “to have protection for one company in relation to the other”.

The minister also associated the term “uberization” the precariousness of activities related to applications: “The story of ‘uberization’ –it even became a synonym, it’s a company– is exactly the logic of precariousness, of the super exploitation of people in relation to a new technology. This is nonsense. This is unacceptable. What we need is for technologies to be available to humanity, favoring higher remuneration, greater comfort.”

Luiz Marinho said, however, “having nothing against companies”. According to him, “Profitability is not prohibited, the word profit is not prohibited. What has to be prohibited is exploitation.”.

He said he was concerned about the possibility of “to transform, in practice, a work similar to [algo] analogous to slavery. The minister said that companies accept to insure the Social Security of application workers.

“It is necessary to guarantee social security, that is, Social Security for these professionals, but it is necessary to go further. It is necessary to talk about working hours, so as not to have a strenuous journey, to avoid accidents, illnesses and to have a healthy environment in this work”he stated.

According to the minister, economic activity also needs to be discussed: “Today, companies don’t want to talk about economic activity. […] The government does want to carry out economic regulation in this process as well. We will have to interact a lot with Congress”.

COMMITTEE

On Labor Day (May 1, 2023), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that creates a committee to elaborate the regulation of application workers. The measure was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (351 KB).

The document talks about regulating the “provision of services, transportation of goods, transportation of people and other activities carried out through technological platforms”. Luiz Marinho also signs the text.



Reporter Houldine Nascimento (left) and Minister Luiz Marinho during an interview at the Poder360 studio, in Brasília

FGTS

Luiz Marinho also spoke about the judgment in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that discusses the monetary correction of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). He defended that the minimum annual remuneration of the fund’s deposits does not correspond to that of the Savings Account, which is close to 6% per year, plus the TR (reference rate).

The minister emphasizes that the change could impact housing finance for low-income families, such as the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. According to him, the changes would help large account holders.

“The most correct thing is to maintain the format that has been ‘in force’ from 2017 until now, that is, up to 3% more distribution of net income. […] It would not be worth raising the minimum to Poupança because this could create a distortion, thus provoking a process of diminishing the capacity of the fund to subsidize low-income people in popular housing”he declared.

Luiz Marinho also said that he receives “appeals” of workers to end the anniversary-withdrawal modality, but he did not make it clear whether he will do so. “We will listen, we are always sensitive to the debate, listening to society, whether it is maintained or not. For the logic of the Fundo de Garantia, of its role of financing housing and sanitation, it would be better to end”he stated.

caged

There are around 43 million people formally working in Brazil, according to the caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). The methodology that measures the creation of jobs changed in 2020, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the changes during the 2022 election campaign. Marinho, however, signaled that he will not work for changes in the methodology: “We just perfectsmos”.

WHO IS LUIZ MARINHO

With a degree in law, unionist Luiz Marinho is 63 years old. He started union life in the 1980s.

From 1997 to 2003, he was president of the ABC Metallurgists Union. In 2003, he was elected national president of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores).

navy fHi Minister during the 1st and 2nd Lula governments: he took over the Ministry of Labor and Employment for the 1st time from 2005 to 2007. In addition, he was Minister of Social Security from 2007 to 2008.

From 2009 to 2016, he was mayor of São Bernardo do Campo (SP). In 2022, he was elected federal deputy and left office in 2023 to take over the Ministry of Labor and Employment at a new invitation from President Lula.

Luiz Marinho was also president of the PT (Workers’ Party) in the State of São Paulo.

