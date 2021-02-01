Something that many are waiting for is that we finally see a trailer for GTA 6, which not only confirms once and for all that Grand Theft Auto VI is in development, but also how it will look, its protagonists, its universe and others. Definitely, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games. Even more so when Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013. Although the latter remains one of the best-selling and most played games thanks to a continuous stream of content updates.

Fans of the series have been speculating that the game will be announced at this year’s NFL Super Bowl and we would finally see a trailer for GTA 6 , as some rumors suggested. But as much as we would love for this to happen, it is unlikely to happen. And this has to do with the fact that several of the rumors on which this theory was held have been denied.

According to indications, GTA 6 would take place in a different universe from GTA 5

It’s unlikely we’ll see a trailer for GTA 6 in the coming months

The beginnings of this series of speculations that promised a reveal with a trailer for GTA 6 began in 2020 when the NFL Super Bowl was held in Miami, Florida. The NFL Super Bowl used fonts and graphics similar to those used in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and the box art of this. This led many to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be set in Vice City, and possibly even include some of the series’ favorite characters. This rumor was reinforced by the fact that popular songwriter The Weeknd would be performing at the Super Bowl.

In addition to this, in the The Weeknd’s music video for the song Blinding Lights there was a peculiar neon sign that said: “GTA 6 Reveal Trailer” (trailer reveal of GTA 6). This again led to a lot more speculation about what the video and the artist had to do with the upcoming game, and both things happening around the same time gave more air to these rumors. The NFL rumors have yet to slow down as many still believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be revealed at this year’s Super Bowl. However, the rumor of the Weeknd video was disproved as the neon signs were simply comments on the original video.

According to reports Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development for some time, but there is no information about the game in sight yet. So for now we will not see a trailer for GTA 6 and therefore a reveal of it.