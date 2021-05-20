The controversy surrounding the decision of the national government to suspend exports of beef to try to lower prices in the domestic market this Thursday sneaked into the debate in the Chamber of Senators and caused a cross between Alfredo De Angeli (PRO) and Carlos Caserio (Front of All of Córdoba).

“It is unfortunate what we are experiencing. Instead of producing more, we are going to produce less. They say this is for 30 days. Thirty days are 240 million dollars that will stop you from entering Argentina, equivalent, according to some studies, at the 30 million doses we need for the covid vaccine“De Angeli complained.

The senator for Entre Ríos, who joined party politics after leading protests in the countryside in 2018 against the frustrated mobile retentions, criticized the national government measure that came into effect this Thursday, as well as the strike announced by the Mesa de Link to reject it.

But De Angeli raised this during a request for preference that he made at the beginning of the session this Thursday, in which the official project to give the Casa Rosada powers to tighten the restrictions against the coronavirus will fundamentally be analyzed.

“I refer to the president of the Budget and Finance Commission, Senator Caserio, who personally I have nothing. He said that Argentina was making a great effort. We are losing the markets, so it is urgent that we address this issue” said De Angeli.

Following this, he told Caserio that “there are already two governors, both Santa Fe (Omar Perotti) and Córdoba (Juan Schiaretti), who have demonstrated against this.” “It is a bad measure, this goes against the Argentines,” he said.

Soon after, Caserio also resorted to a preference request to respond to De Angeli. “The underlying discussion here is that we have to see how we can make Argentines continue to consume meat “he replied.

“This is the great reality. The reality is of a concentrated market, which now like the world and China especially is demanding a lot of meat of all kinds, so we Argentines who are producers cannot leave the Argentine table without something that is a basic element in the consumption of Argentine society historically, “he said.

In addition, he assured that with the measure what is sought “is not to harm any market” but rather that “there is an agreement that allows” having “a reasonable price at the table of the Argentines.”

The closure of exports and the unemployment of the field

The government made official this Thursday the suspension of meat exports vaccine for a period of 30 days, while the main agricultural entities of the country began a marketing stoppage in protest of the measure.

The government decision was formalized through a resolution published in the Official Gazette and signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Luis Basterra.

The Government argued that the domestic meat market has been impacted by the rise in international prices, generating a “distortion” of the values ​​of this product in a context of food emergency intensified by the health crisis that has generated the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

AFG