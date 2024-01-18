Former Finance Minister, Guido Mantega is considered by the Lula government to join Vale's Board of Directors

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Thursday (18.jan.2024) that it is a “injustice” say that the former Minister of Finance, Guido Mantega, would not be qualified to hold executive corporate positions – in reference to the Board of Directors of OK.

Silveira defended the government's participation in debates regarding the mining company. The minister's statement was given to journalists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The information was released by Economic value.

The minister did not deny that Mantega was being considered for Vale, but said that the conversation about the name was still speculation.

“Mantega is the longest-serving Minister of Economy in the history of the Republic. He is someone extremely prepared, a university professor, who meets all the conditions to take on an executive position”he said.