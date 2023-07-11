In June, hundreds of people drowned after a boat capsized and sank in international waters off Pylos.

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Monday (10.Jul.2023) that the country should not be burdened with the task of managing the arrival of immigrants to the EU (European Union) or be accused of not rescuing people at sea. The information is from the agency Reuters.

The statement comes almost a month after the Greek coastguard rescued 104 people on June 14. At the time, hundreds of migrants drowned after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in international waters near the Greek city of Pylos. It was one of Europe’s deadliest maritime disasters in recent years.

Survivors of the sinking said the vessel capsized after a disastrous towing attempt by the Greek coastguard. The country’s government denies it.

The premier said it was “unfair to countries like Greece” to be “burdened with the task of managing this problem [imigração para a UE] or be accused of not rescuing people at sea” when this is what the Greek coast guard “do every day”.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece is at one of the entrances to the EU on a crossing “very dangerous” across the Mediterranean.

“We should place the blame [de desastres como o de junho] directly on smugglers and those who facilitate [a imigração ilegal]. It is they who, in the end, are responsible for any tragedy that occurs in the Mediterranean.“, he spoke.