‘It is unacceptable’: Falcao protests the death sentence of Iranian footballer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao García, file image.
Falcao Garcia, file image.
The player Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced for supporting the protests in his country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 14, 2022, 12:55 PM
In the midst of the biggest football party, the world cup that this year is being held in Qatar, news saddens the sports scene as it was reported that Iranian professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced to death for his support of the protests for women’s rights in that country.
(Also read: They call for an end to the sentence for an Iranian soccer player sentenced to death).
According to the world union of professional footballers (Fifpro, for its acronym in English) the player faces execution after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in Iran.
(We suggest: Tragedy! Former Iranian player to be sentenced to death for supporting protests.)
The voices of protest have not stopped, Fifpro itself said “we stand in solidarity with Amir and ask for the immediate elimination of his punishment”, and the Colombian star Falcao García joined the protest
When retweeting Fifpro’s trill announcing the sentence, García expressed on his Twitter: “This is unacceptable. Everyone with Amir Nasr-Azadani.”
(More notes: ‘What are you looking at, silly’: journalist who interviewed Messi recounted what happened in the dressing room).
Nasr-Azadan is a former Rah-Ahan, Tractor and Gol-e Rayhan player, he is 26 years old and was charged by the Iranian regime with a crime called ‘moharebeh‘, which is a betrayal of the country due to an ‘enmity with God’, as reported by the media IranWire.
The punishment for the crime for which he was sentenced in an unfair trial is execution by hanging, the media reported.
December 14, 2022, 12:55 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#unacceptable #Falcao #protests #death #sentence #Iranian #footballer
Leave a Reply