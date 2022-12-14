Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘It is unacceptable’: Falcao protests the death sentence of Iranian footballer

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Falcao Garcia

Falcao García, file image.

Falcao Garcia, file image.

The player Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced for supporting the protests in his country.

In the midst of the biggest football party, the world cup that this year is being held in Qatar, news saddens the sports scene as it was reported that Iranian professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced to death for his support of the protests for women’s rights in that country.

See also  Genoa, duel to the last man. Blessin challenges Gasperini: "We win every fight"

(Also read: They call for an end to the sentence for an Iranian soccer player sentenced to death).

According to the world union of professional footballers (Fifpro, for its acronym in English) the player faces execution after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in Iran.

(We suggest: Tragedy! Former Iranian player to be sentenced to death for supporting protests.)

The voices of protest have not stopped, Fifpro itself said “we stand in solidarity with Amir and ask for the immediate elimination of his punishment”, and the Colombian star Falcao García joined the protest

When retweeting Fifpro’s trill announcing the sentence, García expressed on his Twitter: “This is unacceptable. Everyone with Amir Nasr-Azadani.”

(More notes: ‘What are you looking at, silly’: journalist who interviewed Messi recounted what happened in the dressing room).

Nasr-Azadan is a former Rah-Ahan, Tractor and Gol-e Rayhan player, he is 26 years old and was charged by the Iranian regime with a crime called ‘moharebeh‘, which is a betrayal of the country due to an ‘enmity with God’, as reported by the media IranWire.

See also  Fifa TV rights, 28 months in prison for PSG boss Al-Khelaifi requested on appeal

The punishment for the crime for which he was sentenced in an unfair trial is execution by hanging, the media reported.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#unacceptable #Falcao #protests #death #sentence #Iranian #footballer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Innovation instead of politics: How nuclear fusion is hyped as a solution to world problems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result