‘It is unacceptable’: Falcao protests the death sentence of Iranian footballer

In the midst of the biggest football party, the world cup that this year is being held in Qatar, news saddens the sports scene as it was reported that Iranian professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani was sentenced to death for his support of the protests for women’s rights in that country.

According to the world union of professional footballers (Fifpro, for its acronym in English) the player faces execution after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in Iran.

The voices of protest have not stopped, Fifpro itself said “we stand in solidarity with Amir and ask for the immediate elimination of his punishment”, and the Colombian star Falcao García joined the protest

When retweeting Fifpro’s trill announcing the sentence, García expressed on his Twitter: “This is unacceptable. Everyone with Amir Nasr-Azadani.”

Nasr-Azadan is a former Rah-Ahan, Tractor and Gol-e Rayhan player, he is 26 years old and was charged by the Iranian regime with a crime called ‘moharebeh‘, which is a betrayal of the country due to an ‘enmity with God’, as reported by the media IranWire.

The punishment for the crime for which he was sentenced in an unfair trial is execution by hanging, the media reported.