PHOTOS. This would be the IMPACTING eruption of Popocatépetl, according to the AI

VIDEO. Fireworks explosion in ‘La Saucera’, in Tultepec, leaves three workshops damaged

Not just Popocatépetl! These are the other active volcanoes in Mexico

Edomex 2023 Elections: Demonstration of electronic voting is carried out at UNAM

Los Ángeles Azules, a renowned musical group from the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, will return after nine years to their place of origin to offer an emotional free concert as part of the Mother’s Day celebrations.

Although May 10 has already passed… the celebrations for mom should be daily. The event, which promises to be a true cumbionIt will be carried out Tomorrow Thursday May 25 at 6:00 p.m. in Utopia Meyehualco.

This venue is located in the Deportivo Santa Cruz Meyehualco, in Iztapalapa, Mexico City. Very close to the Deportivo Santa Cruz Elevated Torlebús station. It is also a few minutes from the Cosnstitución station. from 1917 of Line 8 of the CDMX Metro.

Go solo or with a partner!

The announcement of the concert was made through the Twitter account of Los Ángeles Azules, who generated great expectations among their followers by stating that a show full of rhythm and joy was coming.

The news quickly went viral and aroused the enthusiasm of the group’s fans, who eagerly await the reunion with this emblematic band.

The mayoress of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada Molina, expressed her enthusiasm for receiving Los Ángeles Azules in her homeland and expressed her gratitude to the mothers, highlighting their fundamental role in society.

The return of Los Ángeles Azules to Iztapalapa is an event highly anticipated by the general population, since the last time the group performed in Iztapalapa was on September 15, 2014. Since then, fans have longed to see their fans again. idols on stage in the place where this successful musical project was born.

The concert will take place at Deportivo Santa Cruz Meyehualco, specifically in the baseball fields located on Calle 71, corner with Calzada Ermita Iztapalapa, in Santa Cruz Meyehualco.

#tomorrow #free #mega #cumbion #Los #Ángeles #Azules #CDMX