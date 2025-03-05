We are living a convulsive era, with sad involvements in advances achieved in sustainability with Trump’s new mandate, with a regulatory uncertainty in Europe, a certain withdrawal of positions in sustainable investment and even the shadow of doubt about whether Europe remains firmly anchored in its determination to lead in the world the progress towards a fair, equitable and decarbonized society without subtracting an apex a bus rather than skid in relation to the Reporting CSRD directive.

The stage is almost dystopic and reminds me of the chapter of The maid’s story in which the protagonist wondered “how we realized that this was happening.” And they are not only sticks in the wheel in the environmental part and the fight against climate change, but also socially where, for example, we have even seen how the American embassy is stopping working with companies that have gender policies. That is, those that simply comply with Spanish and European law, causing stupor and confusion among many companies with commercial interests in the USA. Brussels wants to mobilize 100,000 million with the creation of a bank for the clean industry.

In all this complex environment, large companies are focused on complying with the new (and changing) regulations and dodging daily pitfalls and being competitive. They do not have time to take a break to understand, order and analyze what are the risks and emerging opportunities of sustainability.

They fear commercial penalty or be able to be accused of Greenwashing or of Wokewashingunderstood as promoting values ​​and accessions to ethical causes, whether in environmental or social, in their communication without real commitments and firm actions in their performance. A court dismisses Iberdrola’s claim against Repsol of course ‘Greenwashing’.

Am I then encouraging companies to collect rope and blur or go back in their positioning in good governance, environment or social aspects no longer “teach the leg”? Not at all, I intend just the opposite.

And it is that around the term of sustainability or sustainable development, despite being used, there is still quite a lot of ignorance. It continues to be mostly associated with the environmental part, specifically to decarbonization, and socially limited to CSR or social action. I think it is more necessary than ever than the great companies of our beloved Europe are firmer than ever integrating sustainability in business strategies (and institutions in the public agenda) and that communicating those consistent commitments consistent and based on verifiable facts. The story must be linked to the data, avoiding falling in common generalities and places and looking for the specific. It is time to be in green bonds: ‘take advantage of’ the descents of types better than the traditional ones.

Because communicating is not beautifying or sweeting, it is sensitizing and educating (without paternalisms) and is a transparency exercise that generates more action. You have to look for creative and different paths to communicate inside and outside. Not everything goes through communications to media, but a plan that involves the commercial force to have relevant conversations in ESG issues, a program of alliances to raise the impact and internal communication is very necessary, to raise awareness of employees of all levels so that everyone feels integrated and does not encapsulate only in the first organizational level is very necessary or is seen as a task of the Department of Sustainability or Communication.

In short, a 360º communication program that is based on a very clear analysis of what is material and differentiator for a company in its sustainability strategy and what it expects to receive and it is good that you know each interest group in this regard. Supported by experts who can advise us if there is doubt about whether, for example, we can breach the directive of Green Claims, and can adapt messages and communication supports. It ended up being called green or echo: what changes with anti-gregreenwashing ‘laws.

It is more than ever the moment of brave companies and continuing to communicate with transparency what is done well and also where we have not yet arrived. Because responsible communication generates change and reinforces the reputation of companies. And reputation improves results and competitiveness in the market. We cannot like everyone, but if we shut up for fear, we will not like anyone.