Yes, indeed today we are witnessing an important growth of concern for animals and environmental awareness. But as I have said many times it is not enough to love wildlife to be able to develop laws, policies or programs in favor of their welfare and conservation. We already saw what happened with the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation.

In our country since 2009 the Council National Advisory Technician for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wildlife the (CONAVIS), whose functions supposedly consisted of issue opinions or recommendations in relation to species at risk and priority populations for the conservation and development of recovery projects. Unfortunately, it was and has been a totally inoperative Council.

And here, in every corner of our Republic, Species are being overexploited and becoming extinct every day. habitats are being destroyed, Natural Protected Areas are being invaded, wildlife being trafficked and legal, administrative, operational and budgetary decisions are being made that are directly related to our biodiversity, in your favor or to your detriment.

And all these decisions cannot be advised, influenced or manipulated by people who in good or bad faith claim to know about the subject, or worse still by artists, influencers and/or animal lovers who have never studied, investigated or worked with the wildlife, or who do not live daily from their use as several indigenous communities do.

For this reason, we are faced with an urgent need to resume an advisory body on wildlife matters, but under a genuine governance scheme that guarantees true participation of the sectors involved, and that it not only remain a mechanism provided for by the Law to comply with with a social quota without having real possibilities of influencing environmental decision-making through its experts.

That is why this week the Association that I have the honor of presiding over, the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM), together with the President of the Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change in the Senate, Raúl Bolaños- Cacho presented an initiative to create a technical, specialized representation and consultation body for the authorities of the Mexican State, in charge of advising, observing, and proposing public policies for the conservation of wildlife and its sustainable use, with the active and permanent participation of The academy.

We proposed to replace CONAVIS with the National Council for Wild Flora and Fauna (CONAFFAS), and we will work to make this Council a reality and truly operate, to stop so much damage to our biodiversity due to improvised decisions, issued without scientific support or endorsement.

We no longer have time, we are running out of our natural resources, we are hitting our environment in the tower, and it is everyone’s responsibility to stop its destruction, we have to use all the mechanisms and tools at our disposal.

I take advantage of this space to thank Senator Raúl Bolaños for his great interest and openness to work on the creation of CONAFFAS, and the entire Environment Commission in the Upper House for his willingness to team up with the organizations that are working for the conservation of wildlife, so that together we work more intensely and effectively for the protection of our great biological diversity.