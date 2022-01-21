In their interview with Sky News Arabia, the experts unanimously agreed on the danger of the Houthi militia, not only to security and peace, but also to global trade.

The former official in the US intelligence, Norman Roll, indicated that it is difficult not to describe this threat as a threat to the international community.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Roll said: “We know a large number of nationalities living in the Gulf countries, but if navigation is cut off in the Arabian Gulf, it will become a global crisis, as we witnessed the Suez Canal crisis last year.”

He warned, “The Houthis had attacked a ship in the past, and if it had been destroyed at the time, it would have caused an environmental crisis and a major disruption to global trade.”

Biden’s policy

As for the researcher at the Heritage Foundation, Nile Gardner, he criticized the administration of US President Joe Biden, for the Houthi militia.

“I have to say that the Biden administration and his policy with the Houthis are illogical,” Gardner said. “Washington’s goal should be to defeat all terrorists internationally.”

He added, “There is an American division over the situation in Yemen, and there are many American officials who have become more determined to change their policies, after they were determined to overturn Trump’s decisions, including designating Al-Houthi as a terrorist organization.”

He warned, “The Biden administration is determined to return to the nuclear agreement at any cost, so it wants to calm the situation with Iran at any cost, so it removed Al-Houthi from the list of terrorism, but it is a very dangerous step, because the Iranian regime has become more dangerous now.”

military action

Former US diplomat Lincoln Bloomfield warned that the priority should be military insurance against the Houthi threat.

“The first thing we have to focus on is how to defend ourselves against cruise and long-range missiles,” Bloomfield said.

He added, “We have to defend our allies in the Gulf, and Israel has strong technological systems against drones and missiles and we can cooperate with them. We should not discuss the issue of Iran’s involvement, as it is now clear.”

long-range danger

As for the member of the Saudi Shura Council, Ibrahim Al-Nahhas, he warned of the dangerous indicators shown by the Houthi militia.

“When an armed group dares to use dangerous weapons like the ones used by the Houthis, it is a very dangerous matter,” Al-Nahhas said.

He added: “When the groups obtain these long-range weapons, it is an indication that the countries that support these terrorist organizations can reach the countries that are hostile to them, even if they are far away.”

He noted that “one of the strategic mistakes that the United States may make is not to intervene because American security has not been exposed to danger, but it may be at risk very soon.”

The writer and political researcher, Muhammad Kawas, praised “the tsunami of international solidarity with the UAE, so there is a kind of paradigm shift that has taken place. All countries, even the opposing ones, have come together to support the UAE.”

But he stressed that the international community “must be more clear, and issue words directed at the head of the danger, which is Iran.”