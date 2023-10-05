A month ago, when world leaders met at the Common Finance Summit, in Cartagena (Colombia), highlighted the urgency of addressing the climate and biodiversity crises. Multilateral development banks, with their enormous influence, play a vital role in shaping the future of our planet. However, for these banks to effectively play this critical role, they must first demonstrate their commitment to responsible action by ceasing to finance industrial livestock farming.

The consequences of industrial livestock farming are deeply alarming. This method of large-scale livestock production leads to deforestation, excessive water use and pollution, as well as the release of enormous amounts of greenhouse gases, especially methane. Food production is currently the main cause of biodiversity loss and livestock farming is responsible for approximately 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Industrial livestock farming also causes antimicrobial resistance and poor animal welfare conditions.

In Colombia, a country famous for its rich biodiversity, this model of agriculture poses an existential threat to its ecosystems, worsening the climate crisis and undermining the ability to meet international climate commitments. Multilateral development banks, institutions like the World Bank and its private sector part, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which claim to want to safeguard the future of our planet, are currently complicit in this environmental degradation. They pour billions of taxpayer dollars into factory farming, propping up a failed system that fundamentally undermines sustainable development.

More than three quarters of agricultural land is devoted to livestock production, yet these lands only produce 18% of the world’s calories and 37% of our total protein.

Financing the expansion of factory farming undermines its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework. These banks are supposed to judiciously allocate taxpayer money to projects that truly benefit society and promote shared prosperity. Development banks often cite the goal of “food security” to justify their support for industrial livestock projects. However, the reality on the ground often reveals a completely different story. These funds predominantly enrich agribusiness giants; For example, in recent years, the IFC has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the industrial soybean trader Louis Dreyfus Corporation (LDC) in Brazilin the largest meat company in Ecuador, PRONACA and in the dairy giant Alvoar in Brazilwhile small farmers struggle to access credit and technical assistance.

In Colombia, where agriculture is a cornerstone of its economy, this problem hits close to home. Family farmers, who make up the majority of the agricultural sector, face enormous difficulties in accessing financial aid and resources. Funds from multilateral development banks, which should reinforce organic and small-scale agriculture, are diverted to large companies for extensive livestock farming, which prioritizes profits over environmental and social responsibility and human rights, often displacing indigenous communities. and traditional.

This monopolization of the agricultural sector perpetuates social inequality, endangering the work of family farmers who are forced to sell their land or work in exploitative conditions for these agricultural giants. Financing projects that support small farmers—who produce about a third of the world’s food—, multilateral development banks could shore up food supply and create millions of jobs.

To achieve the ambitious climate agenda set out at the Common Finance Summit, multilateral development banks must now demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development by aligning their agricultural lending policies with the climate imperative. The choice is yours: keep pouring money into factory farms and endanger a habitable planet; or take a stand for food sovereignty and sustainable development, investing in healthy and ecological food systems that protect the collective future.

Carolina Galvani is the executive director of Sinergia Animal, an international animal protection organization working in the global South. Sinergia Animal is a member of the Steering Committee of Stop Financing Factory Farming. Andrea Echeverri She is a campaign coordinator for the Global Forest Coalition and a climate activist focused on Latin America.

