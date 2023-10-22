Israel is preparing for the ground operation in a Gaza in which Hamas and the rest of the factions have in their possession at least 210 kidnapped people, according to the latest figure confirmed by the Army. The Islamists released Judith and Natalie Raanan, mother and daughter of American nationality, on Friday in what they called a “humanitarian gesture,” but this did not reassure the families of the kidnapped people who gather every day in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. The hundreds of kidnapped people and the 1,400 killed at the hands of Hamas on October 7 are Israel’s compelling arguments for inflicting on the Gaza Strip the most severe punishment it has ever given it, with an almost total blockade, which was lightened cosmetically with the entry of the first twenty trucks with food, medicine and coffins.

More than 200 families hope that their loved ones return alive from a Strip where the war is advancing based on harsh bombings. Yesterday, the Army warned Gazans one more day that they must evacuate the northern areas and seek refuge south of the river. From early in the morning they sent messages and called the residents of Gaza City, where Hamas’s underground headquarters are located, to inform them that whoever does not leave there “will be considered a terrorist and will have to bear the consequences.” The death toll now exceeds 4,385, including 1,756 children and 967 women, according to the Ministry of Health.

Children are the main victims of Israel’s airstrikes and Gazan psychiatrist Fadel Abu Heen told Reuters that the children “have begun to develop serious traumatic symptoms, such as seizures, enuresis, fear, aggressive behavior, nervousness and not leaving the side.” from his parents”. There is no safe place, as has been proven in these two weeks with the attacks suffered by UN schools, a place of refuge for hundreds of thousands of people in a Strip where more than half of the population, a figure of more than one million people, have been forced to internally displace and many of them now live in tents.

The portraits of the absent



The release of the two American hostages did not cause much optimism among the families of the kidnapped because “it was a move by the United States, Hamas knows that they are the strongest and they wanted to have a gesture with them to achieve concessions. The problem is for the Israelis. “Who will help us?” is the question asked by Edna Zigri, who has six relatives in the Strip.

Dozens of people gather every day in front of the Ministry of Defense and have filled Kaplan Street with portraits of their loved ones and stickers demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu. «It is time for him to leave and make way for people with the capacity to manage this very complicated situation, Netanyahu is to blame for this hell we are experiencing. Bibi must assume that the Government, with him at the head, are to blame for what happened,” thinks Tami, a Jew of Chilean origin with a family member who disappeared at the hands of Hamas.

A week ago the head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence service, Ronen Bar, assumed responsibility for the colossal security error that allowed the Islamist militia to overcome the separation fence, but among the relatives they point directly to the prime minister and They ask for his head. On Kaplan Street, pain, anger and uncertainty mix in each of those present. The sidewalk is an open-air parliament in which politics is discussed, the convenience or not of the land invasion, the entry of aid to the Strip or the possible exchange of prisoners. A parliament that only dissolves when the anti-missile sirens sound and we have to seek refuge in the bunkers.

If anyone had doubts about the army’s plans, its top official, General Herzi Halevi, clarified one more day that “we will enter the Gaza Strip. We will begin an operational and professional mission to destroy Hamas agents, their infrastructure, and we will also keep in our minds the images, the scenes and the fallen from two weeks ago. Gaza is complex, Gaza is dense, the enemy is preparing many things there, but we are also preparing things for them. Halevi did not say a word about the hostages and among the families they feel forgotten both internationally and domestically.

Each message sent by the terrorist organization is followed in detail by the families and the last one had as protagonists the kidnapped soldiers, about whose future “there will be no discussion until Israel puts an end to its aggression against Gaza,” in the words of Osama Hamdan. , member of the Islamist movement. A few days ago the Hamas group announced its willingness to release foreign civilians, but “the release of soldiers is linked to a possible exchange of prisoners,” according to Hamdan.