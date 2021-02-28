Juventus’ draw against Verona yesterday certified what was an open secret: the bianconeri are not well. In their last five games they only won once, and the streak of six consecutive wins (Super Cup final included) already seems like a distant memory.

Cristiano is doing his homework and very well (He has 47 goals in the last 47 Serie A matches, 26 in 29 games this season), but his goals are not enough. Pirlo’s project, in addition to continuing to have an identity problem, must now deal with a cataract of injury.

Bonucci, Chiellini, Cuadrado, Arthur, Dybala and Morata were missing from the Bentegodi, all in precarious conditions facing the most important week of the season. The Turin men await the complicated appointments against Spezia, Lazio and Porto, before which it will be necessary to overcome the 2-1 of the first leg to continue in the Champions League.

A series * Data updated as of February 28, 2021

The road in the Italian Cup was positive (in May he will play the final with Atalanta), but the situation for the Scudetto is getting complicated. Today’s triumph of Inter against Genoa (3-0) extends their lead to 10 points, with one more game. The confrontation that the Bianconeri must recover, however, is the one that was postponed in October against Naples, always difficult opponents. Two weeks ago, in fact, the Juventini fell right at Maradona.

Pirlo has pressure on him again, with a fact that begins to worry among the tifosi. The 46 points he garnered in 23 games are the worst data for Juventus since 2011, when they were 35 and the bianconeri finished in seventh place. A year ago, with Sarri, there were 54 and two ago, with Allegri, 63. Never, in this decade, has the Juventine hegemony, which has reached nine scudetti in a row, been so endangered. The covid and the crazy calendar of this course are taking their toll, but the ‘Teacher’ has the obligation to overcome. Nobody wants to be the manager who interrupted the streak just before the tenth title in a row.