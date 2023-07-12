The Jandilla cattle ranch has historically carried out very dangerous running of the bulls in Pamplona, ​​although each time they have been less dangerous. In recent years there has been an evolution in the running of the bulls with the Jandilla bulls, less feared and risky than those of a few years ago.

Last year they flew over the course. It was a year of very fast races, and those from Jandilla signed the third best time. They did not break their speed record, but they signed their second best record, going down for the fourth time in their history of 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

Jandilla has always been one of the most feared irons by running backs. In his 21 runnings they have left 32 gorings, an average of 1.52 per day. Among the current herds that have fought more than 15 times, it is the second that has caused the most gorings, only behind Cebada Gago.

However, statistics indicate that the behavior of the Jandilla has changed. If in their first 6 participations they left only one injured by an antler, between 2002 and 2015 they gored 29 runners. However, in the last five confinements they have only caused 2 gorings.

a feared sixth



The sixth confinement of the festivities is historically the most dangerous. Since 1980 there have been 55 young runners gored, 9 of them (16.6%) by Jandilla bulls. This data represents double that of July 14, the day with fewer mishaps.

Jandilla is the cattle ranch throughout the century that has starred in confinements with 4 or more gorings the most times. It has done so in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2010. On July 12, 2004, the Jandilla sowed panic in the toughest confinement in history. Up to 8 runners had to be treated for different gorings. Never had a cattle ranch caused so many injuries in the same confinement.