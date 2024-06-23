Guerrero, Mexico.- The escalation of violence in the Guerrero Mountain region is unstoppable. In less than a week, six people were murdered in the area, including two Mayors and the son of another Municipal President, without the state or federal government acting.

On Thursday, Acacio Flores Guerrero, Mayor of Malinaltepec, was detained and shot to death by an armed group in the Colonia La Guadalupe, annex to the communal ejido of Alacatlatzala.

On June 17 at dawn, alleged members of the Los Rusos criminal group shot dead the elected Mayor of the municipality of Copala, Salvador Villalba, when he was heading to his town aboard a passenger bus on the Acapulco-Pinotepa federal highway. National.

On June 14, armed men murdered Sabi Ortiz Díaz, son of the former PRD Mayor of Metlatónoc, Felipe Ortiz Montealegre, and two days later residents of several communities lynched three men accused of that crime.

Abel Barrera Hernández, director of the Mountain Human Rights Center, maintains that this area, ancestrally forgotten by public policies, is immersed in violence derived from the state government’s inattention to social conflicts since they have overlapped the growth of organized crime organizations.

+++++++

“Although the Community Police continue to be a bulwark to provide security to the citizens of the (Mountain) communities, they cannot control everything, because criminal organizations have more power, resources and weapons,” said the activist in an interview for Grupo REFORM.

The specialist refers to the Police of the Regional Coordinator of Community Authorities (CRAC), which was founded in San Luis Acatlán in 1995 during the Government of Rubén Figueroa Alcocer, and which has a presence in at least 12 municipalities in the Mountain.

In the community of Temalacatzingo, in the Municipality of Olinalá, he noted, the citizen police operate.

bloody streak

Last Thursday, Acacio Flores Guerrero, Mayor of Malinaltepec, was detained and shot to death by an armed group in the Colonia La Guadalupe, annex to the communal ejido of Alacatlatzala.

On June 14, armed men murdered Sabi Ortiz Díaz, son of the former PRD Mayor of Metlatónoc, Felipe Ortiz Montealegre, and two days later residents of several communities lynched three men accused of that crime.

On June 17 at dawn, members of the criminal group “Los Rusos” shot dead the elected Mayor of the Municipality of Copala, Salvador Villalba, when he was heading to his town aboard a passenger bus on the Acapulco-Acapulco federal highway. National Pinotepa.

Activist Abel Barrera affirms that in the case of Metlatónoc it was a matter of organized crime that operates in this area.

“There is still not enough information from the authorities about what happened in Metlatónoc but the indication is that it was crime that caused the crime of the son of the former mayor of Metlatónoc,” he said.

Barrera Hernández assured that in the case of the murder of the Mayor of Malinaltepec there is a version that it was caused by an old agrarian conflict between community members of Malinaltepec, Alacatlatzala and its annexes.

In November 2020, when Acasio Flores was Commissioner of Communal Property, a confrontation was recorded between community members from Malinaltepec and Alacatlatzala and its La Guadalupe annex.

Three residents of Alacatlatzala were killed and five more injured during the confrontation that took place on that occasion.

It is believed that the Mayor was murdered by a group of residents of La Guadalupe derived from revenge for the events recorded in November 2020.

In the cases of Metlatónoc and Malinaltepec, the activist explained, the omission of the state authorities prevailed, as they did not respond promptly to resolve the conflict and allowed the situation to escalate.

“The social conflicts that exist in La Montaña are not addressed by the authorities to prevent them from breaking out and violent actions like the one in Malinaltepec.

“As there is no law in the Mountains, that is why some groups fight their conflicts with the use of violence, taking justice into their own hands,” said the anthropologist, who is also an anthropologist.

“The planting of poppies or known as ball corn is no longer the only economic alternative for criminal groups but now it is extortion, the collection of fees and subjugation of some municipal authorities with whom they establish pacts.”

predatory presence

According to an analysis by the Government of Guerrero, in 10 municipalities of the Mountain there is a presence of the criminal group “Los Ardillos”, led by brothers Iván and Celso Ortega Jiménez.

This criminal organization also dominates 13 other municipalities in the Central and Montaña Baja regions of the entity.

In Chilpancingo, they share the plaza with “Los Tlacos”, directed by Onísimo Marquina.

In seven municipalities in this same region, they are controlled by “Los Rojos”, according to the map of organized crime groups that the state government has.

“There are old unresolved social conflicts, but now the scenario of violence in La Montaña is more complicated by the presence of organized crime groups,” said activist Abel Barrera Hernández.

He mentioned that the presence of these organizations has already caused the forced displacement of dozens of families in the Municipality of Zapotitlán Tablas.

He said that in recent months the violent actions carried out by these criminal organizations have been seen and he gave as examples the cases of the former PRD mayor of Atlixtac, Marcelino Ruiz, who was shot to death along with his wife Guadalupe Guzmán, last January.

In addition, the matter of the founder of Morena in Huamuxtitlán, Abraham Ramírez, father of the former Morenista candidate of this municipality, Rosalba Ramírez, who was shot to death in January 2024, told.

In Abel Barrera’s analysis, these organized crime organizations are fighting over the territory of the Mountain region.

“Before it was the transfer of drugs but now it is the control of the sale of beer, soft drinks, chicken, beef, eggs, public transportation and even in some cases they are in charge of construction and public security in several municipalities” , he assured.

The citizens of the Mountain, he indicated, do not see that the Government intends to dismantle these criminal structures and exercise the rule of law.

“The Government no longer guarantees the citizens of La Montaña an environment of peaceful coexistence, but rather it is one of fear,” he criticized.

“The violence experienced in this marginalized region is a product of the ungovernability experienced in Guerrero.”

He questioned that the Government of Morenista Evelyn Salgado has not guaranteed that women and girls live a life free of violence in the municipalities of La Montaña.

In 2021, after Salgado took office, he launched a strategy to prevent and eradicate forced marriages of girls and the eradication of violence against women in the Mountains, but it has not borne fruit.

“Feminicides have been recorded in Malinaltepec, Copanatoyac and the last case occurred in April of this year of a feminicide in front of the high school facilities in Tlapa,” said the activist.

With the arrival to power of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the presidency, there were many expectations of improvements in life in the communities, but a significant change has not occurred, he also stated.

“We can highlight that the federal programs helped a lot, especially the elderly who did not have any income, that was a great achievement and the free fertilizer delivery program in addition to the Sembrado Vida program, but it does not benefit the entire community. “, he explained.

In the Mountains, the problem of shortages of medicines, doctors and health clinics has not changed. The same shortages continue, since there are not even ambulances and people die without being attended to.