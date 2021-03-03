“The consequences on the mental health of the French are independent of a possible re-containment. It is the general pandemic context that leads to the increase in pathologies, such as anxiety disorders or depression. Many are worried, for themselves, for their loved ones, or are confronted with situations of bereavement or trauma… Situations of bankruptcy, unemployment, also increase depression and anxieties. Finally, people who have developed Covid are also much more at risk of developing new psychiatric pathologies. Containment, of course, makes everyday life very complicated. But that’s not what triggers mental illnesses or not. We have been saying this since the start of this pandemic, and we are more or less heard. A series of people, who have never been sick before, develop mood disorders, post-traumatic stress, anxiety attacks … And the organization of psychiatry means that when you do not go well, it’s complicated to orientate oneself to know who to go to see. We ask that “Covid who?” Consultations be created at least in each hospital. easy to spot. We also need information campaigns, the French having a very stigmatized view of being depressed or anxious. And then, we should put resources into research. Regarding vaccination, once again, the mentally ill have been forgotten, while they are twice as likely as others to develop serious Covid. This crisis only revealed and accentuated the difficulties of psychiatry. We need an in-depth reorganization. ”