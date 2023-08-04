It is the day of Cyclone Circe, weather alert in 12 regions

Goodbye to summer at least for a few days: Cyclone Circe hits Italy and its arrival is expected starting today, Friday 4 August.

The Civil Protection has issued bad weather warnings: orange in Lombardy and the Marches, yellow in almost all of the North and Center.

In all, 12 Regions are affected by the arrival of a strong Atlantic perturbation: only Valle d’Aosta, western Piedmont and central-northern Tuscany are excluded.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Milan has ordered the closure of parks, green areas and cemeteries and suspended the markets in streets with trees. The most intense phenomena are expected on Friday afternoon, while bad weather will affect the South starting tomorrow, Saturday 5 August.

Cyclone Circe, in addition to causing violent storms and instability over most of Italy, will also lead to a drop in temperatures of up to 10 degrees.

From Sunday 6 August the situation should improve, while from Monday 7 the heat should return with the peak being reached in the middle of the week when 38 degrees are expected in the central regions and 35 in the northern plains.