Mexico.- Saturn’s moon Enceladushas been investigated by scientists for years because it has an ocean under a thick layer of ice and it has been discovered that it contains an important ingredient for life: Phosphorus.

The moon Enceladus has the only ocean beyond planet Earth.which contains the six elements necessary for life.

He discovery of dissolved sodium phosphate was announced in a report published in the journal Nature, making Enceladus a candidate in the search for habitable worlds like Earth.

The report is based on data from an instrument aboard the Cassini spacecraft of the POTthat explored Saturn and its moons for 13 years, before engineers sent it plunging into the gas giant’s atmosphere in 2017.

They have discovered an important element for life on a moon of Saturn / Photo: NASA

“Now we really have discovered that the underground ocean of Enceladus is the most habitable place in the solar system.at least as far as we know,” said lead author Frank Postberg, a professor at the Free University of Berlin.

The professor explained that despite these discoveries, it does not mean that the moon is actually harboring living or inhabited. The scientists explained that the moon possesses a “soda ocean,” as it is literally carbonated, bubbly, and salty.

The ocean is hidden under a layer of ice several kilometers thick, but the frozen particles migrate through the cracks in the ice and shoot out into space.

Phosphorus detection required years of particle data analysis that struck an instrument on the Cassani spacecraft as it passed the moon.

THE DEBATE.