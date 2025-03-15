Everyone knows – especially their fans – that Apple devices have many benefits, but of course it is not one of them having an affordable price. Normally, the investment is worth it because the iPhone, iPad and Macbook last many yearsand they also retain much of their value for a resale, but the initial investment is always high.

That’s why, If you need a MAC and the more than 1,000 euros that any MacBook costs you are budget, there is another alternative Much cheaper, and Apple: the new Mac Mini M4newly released and with a very competitive price, which also now at Amazon lowers a little more until it stays 664 euros.

The processor is one of the most powerful Apple in its catalogand although it is true that it is not a laptop, if you usually work at home it is ideal because it occupies little space and makes Macos work flying.

Apple Mac Mini M4 With 16GB of RAM and a new processor, this is one of the most powerful Mac Mini presented by Apple so far.

A great leap of this edition is that the base version, the most affordable of all, It comes with 16GB of RAMinstead of the 8GB that were common so far, and that is important to the durability of a computer.

Also, sell it Amazon, which is a store that gives all guarantees when making a purchase of these characteristics. They usually solve the problems quickly and, given the doubt, they always make the reimbursement if an irresoluble problem arises.

Shipping is free, as always or almost always, and if you have prime account you can receive your new PC in just 24 hours or even in less, depending on the area where you live.

Brutal power in mini format

The M4 processor, developed entirely by this company Follow the vertical integration philosophy that Apple has been promoting in recent years, which leads them to end up manufacturing the more components the better for their devices.

Not only is it more efficient in energy use, but It provides gross power that allows you to address tasks that would normally require larger equipment and price. The video edition in 4K resolution is done with surprising fluidity.

Even the most ambitious projects in 8K, which would assume a challenge for many high -end computers, are managed with solvency by this tiny computer.

But perhaps the most impressive of the Mac Mini M4 is its Ability to execute artificial intelligence applications. Advanced models such as Deepseek, which would normally require connectivity to external servers or specialized equipment with expensive graphics cards, work directly on this small device.





Fits in any corner and does not heat up

The MAC Mini is part of the category known as Mini PC, a segment that has gained popularity in recent years due to the growing demand for powerful equipment that does not sacrifice space.

Unlike traditional tower computers, these ultracompactos devices can be placed practically anywhere. The MAC Mini M4 in particular can be discreetly located behind the monitor, in a corner of the desk or even mounted under the table with specific accessories, releasing a valuable work space.

This team works practically silent even during intensive tasks. While other high performance computers usually become annoying sources of noise when demanded, The MAC Mini M4 maintains discreet functioning that allows you to concentrate on work without distractions.





Thermal management is another remarkable aspect. Despite its power, it maintains moderate temperatures. This not only improves the user’s experience by eliminating the sensation of heat in the work space, but also contributes to the longevity of the device by reducing the thermal stress of the components.

It is important to keep in mind that this approach requires some considerations. When acquiring a Mac Mini M4, you must contemplate the need for additional peripherals. A quality monitor is essential to take advantage of the graphic capabilities of the equipment, as well as a keyboard and mouse that complement the experience.

Given the limited number of ports imposed by its small size, a Hub or Dock USB type C becomes practically a mandatory accessory for most users.

