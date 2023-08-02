A storyline in the film is that the courage it took to be queer in the Netherlands or Europe in the 1920s and 1930s resembled the courage it took to stand against the greatest tyranny of the last century,” said writer and TV maker Stephen Fry at the beginning of May News hour about his documentary Willem & Frieda, which was shown on NPO2 on Monday evening. Because LGBTI resistance fighters received little appreciation after the war, he made a documentary about Frieda Belinfante, cellist and first female conductor in Europe, and artist/writer Willem Arondéus. Both had confessed their homosexuality at a young age, which, Fry emphasizes, made it clear early on that they kept their backs straight and clearly knew what they stood for. Their orientation determined their attitude during the Second World War, suspects Fry, who is particularly fascinated by the combination of homosexuality and the Second World War because his family was murdered in Auschwitz, and also because he already knew when reading Oscar Wilde that he too would grow up an outcast.

Outcast did not remain Fry, but Arondéus did. His book illustrations were not published before the war and he did not really break through as a visual artist. You could say he was waiting for an opportunity to shine and that opportunity came from an unexpected source: the Nazis. That’s how he became a hero,” psychologizes Fry – who is involved in the documentary, who also comes across as a bit bombastic at times.

Belinfante had more success with her conducting and her own Small Orchestra in the Concertgebouw. When the Aryan declaration became mandatory, she lifted it. She was done with the cello: she sold it for an enormous sum to Henry Heineken, who thus indirectly supported the resistance financially. While working on forged identity cards, she got to know Gerrit van der Veen and Willem Arondéus through Willem Sandberg (then curator of the Stedelijk Museum). She develops a bond of trust especially with the latter. In addition to the false identity cards they make, the group decides in March 1943 to commit an attack on the population register in Amsterdam.

Funny is the moment when Belinfante, in an interview from 1994 (a year before her death, of which some fragments are included in the documentary), is still angry that she was not allowed to come along because she was a woman. “That was the male sense of superiority . The world has not yet completely dealt with that. But that will come.”

The group is betrayed and arrested the day after the attack. Twelve of them, including Arondéus, are shot, while Belinfante manages to flee in time. Shortly before his death, Arondéus asks his lawyer to pass on: “Let the world know that homosexuals are not cowards. that they are no less courageous than anyone else.”

Not a plus

Why is Arondéus, despite the fact that he was the leader of the attack on the population register, much less known than Gerrit van der Veen? Why are there so few streets named after him and not a single school? “Was that because he was gay?” Fry asks former politician Boris Dittrich. You can’t say for sure, but “just after the Second World War, when they started commemorating resistance heroes, being gay was not an asset. In history you see that homosexual people are forgotten,” Dittrich explains the lesser-known role of Arondéus and Belinfante.

If you now look at Wikipedia at the name Arondéus, you will still see Gerrit van der Veen as the leader of the group. Maybe Fry and Dittrich are making it a little more beautiful than it was, maybe the LGBT people in the resistance are still a bit forgotten, and we need a Brit to remind us of that.